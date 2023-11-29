BCB AGM and General Elections to be held on 17th of December 2023

Latest update November 29th, 2023 12:59 AM
Kaieteur Sports – The Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) would be hosting its annual general meeting (AGM) and general elections on Sunday the 17th of December 2023 at the St. Francis Community Developers Training Hall Portuguese Quarter, Port Mourant.
The AGM is scheduled to start at 10am and a total of 14 cricket clubs and three sub associations are expected to participate.
The annual general meeting would see minutes of the last general meeting being submitted and adopted along with the president’s report, secretary report treasurer report and the chairman of competition committee report. The elections, which would be conducted by the cricket ombudsman, would be for the position of president, vice president- cricket development, vice president- administration, vice president- finance, secretary, treasurer, assistant secretary and assistant treasurer.
The clubs and sub association of the Berbice Cricket Board are Berbice River Cricket Association, West Berbice Cricket Association, Upper Corentyne Cricket Association; Clubs are RHTYSC, Albion Community Centre Cricket Club, Blairmont Cricket Club, Port Mourant Cricket Club, Kildonan Cricket Club, Whim Cricket Club, Chesney Cricket Club, Young Warriors Cricket Club, Rose Hall Canje Cricket Club, Tucber Park Cricket Club, Guymine Cricket Club, Mt Sinai Cricket Club, Police Sports Club and Fort Canje Mental Hospital.
