Bent, Broad Street suffer major upset in East Bank vs. The Rest Football competition

Latest update November 28th, 2023 11:50 AM
Nov 28, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – In the recent East Bank Versus The Rest Street Football competition, five remarkable teams including Agricola, Back Circle, Back Street Warriors, Sparta Boss, and Taliban secured victories, adding fervor to the tournament organised by Ballerz Entertainment. Day two unfolded on Friday evening with seven exhilarating matches.
The action-packed day commenced with Red Force and Unruly engaging in a high-paced encounter that concluded in a goalless draw, setting the tone for an electrifying series of matches. Back Street Warriors later triumphed over Xtra Mature with a 3-1 win, courtesy of goals from Joseph Semple (3’), O’Neil McCannon (12’), and Jakeel Codogan (18’). Meanwhile, the clash between Family and Team Cruel ended in a 1-1 draw, showcasing the skills of Shamar Jones and Jerome Harrigan on the scoresheet.
Agricola exhibited dominance against Broad Street, securing a resounding 3-1 victory led by Jermaine Wagner’s double strikes in the 6th and 12th minutes, with Jermaine Bilaal (17’) adding another goal to the tally. Simultaneously, Back Circle showcased their prowess, outplaying Bent Street with a convincing 3-0 win. Simeon Moore’s brace in the 4th and 16th minutes, coupled with Cedric Williams’ beautiful strike in the 19th minute, sealed Back Circle’s victory.
The tournament kicked off on November 17, attracting over 15 competing teams vying for cash prizes totaling $1,000,000. Excitement continues to build as the event progresses, set to culminate on December 23, with the quarter-finals scheduled for December 9 at the Mocha Community Centre ground.
Essequibo is we own, can we say the same about the oil?
Nov 28, 2023Kaieteur Sports – Plans for the Moto Sharks Guyana Christmas Dirt Bike Championship set for December 2 at the Carifesta Sports Complex in Georgetown are on stream. The event will be held on a...
Nov 28, 2023
Nov 28, 2023
Nov 28, 2023
Nov 28, 2023
Nov 28, 2023
Kaieteur News – Bharrat Jagdeo’s failure to ring-fence the various field development plans that have come to his... more
(The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American States. He is also... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]