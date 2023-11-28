Latest update November 28th, 2023 11:50 AM

Bent, Broad Street suffer major upset in East Bank vs. The Rest Football competition

Nov 28, 2023 Sports

– Brace from Wagner and Moore lead Agricola and Back Circle to victory

Kaieteur Sports – In the recent East Bank Versus The Rest Street Football competition, five remarkable teams including Agricola, Back Circle, Back Street Warriors, Sparta Boss, and Taliban secured victories, adding fervor to the tournament organised by Ballerz Entertainment. Day two unfolded on Friday evening with seven exhilarating matches.

Joseph Semple scored once as Back Street Warriors’ humble Xtra Mature 3-1 victory.

The action-packed day commenced with Red Force and Unruly engaging in a high-paced encounter that concluded in a goalless draw, setting the tone for an electrifying series of matches. Back Street Warriors later triumphed over Xtra Mature with a 3-1 win, courtesy of goals from Joseph Semple (3’), O’Neil McCannon (12’), and Jakeel Codogan (18’). Meanwhile, the clash between Family and Team Cruel ended in a 1-1 draw, showcasing the skills of Shamar Jones and Jerome Harrigan on the scoresheet.

Agricola exhibited dominance against Broad Street, securing a resounding 3-1 victory led by Jermaine Wagner’s double strikes in the 6th and 12th minutes, with Jermaine Bilaal (17’) adding another goal to the tally. Simultaneously, Back Circle showcased their prowess, outplaying Bent Street with a convincing 3-0 win. Simeon Moore’s brace in the 4th and 16th minutes, coupled with Cedric Williams’ beautiful strike in the 19th minute, sealed Back Circle’s victory.

The tournament kicked off on November 17, attracting over 15 competing teams vying for cash prizes totaling $1,000,000. Excitement continues to build as the event progresses, set to culminate on December 23, with the quarter-finals scheduled for December 9 at the Mocha Community Centre ground.

