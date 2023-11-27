124 ISKF-Guyana karatekas attain higher ranks

Kaieteur Sports – International Shotokan Karate Federation (ISKF)-Guyana (National Park, Thomas Lands HQ Dojo) held its third grading for this year last Thursday and Friday (Nov 16-17) and saw the successful elevation of 124 karatekas attaining higher rank after successfully completing their grading examinations.

Grading (a karatekas examination) was conducted and overseen via the keen eyes of ISKF-Guyana’s Country Director and Chief Instructor -Sensei Christopher Chaves, 6th Dan(Rokudan) Blackbelt. Along with Sensei Chris, were his other instructors and senior ranks who supported the successful execution of the examinees/karatekas.

ISKF- Guyana participating Dojos included Georgetown HQ, ISKF- Georgetown International Academy, ISKF-Guyana -Demerara Estates and ISKF-Guyana – Mae’s Primary School Annex.

Karatekas were tested against the grading curriculum in basic techniques (Kihon) – the foundation or basis, Katas (which looks at form) and considers interpretation of movement towards simultaneous offence and defense and finally, Kumite (sparring) – prearranged, semi-free and free combat. Despite the mounting pressure to perform, it was evident throughout the examinations, karatekas displayed strong spirit, determination, control,camaraderie, and confidence.

On November 16, grading was conducted for White, Yellow, and Orange belts whilst grading was conducted for Green, Purple, and Brown belts the following day.

Alyssandra Ramson who took her test on Friday joined ISKF-Guyana in 2019 and tested for Shodan (1st Dan blackbelt) and was successful. She was the lone karatekasin this third round of testing and demonstrated Strong Spirit, Perseverance, and Competence in the three (3) areas, Kihon, Kata and Kumite.

Present was the Honorable Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports, Hon. Charles Ramson Jr. to witness the grading process and the promotion of those who were successful on Friday. He did the honours in handing out the Kyu Certificates. He also offered words of wisdom, good wishes on behalf of the Government of Guyana and encouraged the karatekas to continue training as it is a bridge that has the potential creating linkages in other areas of their lives present and future.

ISKF operating committee through Sensei Cremains convey their gratitude for the year over year support they receive from parents, friends, and students. Sensei charged all presents to remain encouraged and keep training reminding that there is no short cut to success.

He also used the opportunity to indicate that they are focused on the additional training regimen for the team of 60 memberswho will be attending and representing Guyana at the upcoming 2024 ShotoCup Karate Championship to be held in England September 2024. This will be the first since Covid-19 Pandemic and being held in the UK next year is within travel proximity. Weekend training has already started he indicated.

The General Grading results are summarised below:

White Belts (10 Kyu): In this group the following promotions were achieved: 18 white belts (10 kyu’s)were promoted to yellow belt (9 kyu) and 10 was promoted to 2nd yellow (8 kyu). Jahkisha Ramsay did exceptional and was promoted to orange (7 kyu).

1st Yellow Belt (9 Kyu to 8 Kyu): 11 karatekas were graded and successfully achieved 2nd yellow (8 kyu) ranking.

2nd Yellow Belt (8 Kyu to 7 Kyu -orange belt): 20 karatekas graded for orange belt (7 kyu) and all were successfully promoted.

Orange to Green (7 Kyu to 6 Kyu): 26 karatekas graded and achieved their 6 kyu (green belt) rank.

Green to purple belt (6 kyu to 5 Kyu): 10 karatekas graded for purple belt. 9 was promoted to 5th Kyu (1st purple). Jasmine Dalgetty performance was exceptional and was promoted to 4 Kyu (2nd purple).

1st purple to 2nd purple (5Kyu to 4 Kyu): 12 karatekas graded from 5 kyu to 4 kyu and all were successful.

2nd purple to 1st brown (4 kyu to 3 kyu): 4 karatekas werepromoted in this group.

1st brown to 2nd brown (3 Kyu to 2Kyu): 6 karatekas were also promoted in this group while in the 2nd brown to 1st brown (2 Kyu to 1 Kyu) category, 5 karatekas were successful.