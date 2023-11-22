Driver charged manslaughter for killing cop at roadblock

Kaieteur News – Fitzroy Aulder, 44, the driver who killed a policewoman at a roadblock last week at Beterverwagting, East Coast Demerara was on Tuesday charged with manslaughter when he appeared at the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court.

Aulder of Front Road East Ruimveldt, Georgetown appeared at the court before Magistrate Rushelle Liverpool. He pleaded not guilty to the offence and was remanded to prison until December 15, 2023. Aulder around 22:00 hrs on Thursday last jumped a red traffic light near the Beterverwating Police Station while behind the wheels of a Jeep, bearing registration PVV 8278, and ploughed into two police women-killing one of them on the spot and leaving the other in a critical condition.

Following a breathalyzer test administered by the police, Aulder’s blood alcohol level was found to be 67 percent-way above the legal limit. The dead police woman was identified as Constable Annette Abel and her injured colleague was identified as Inspector Shenay Castello.

Police said that Castello and Abel along with other ranks were performing traffic duties at a roadblock in front of the Beterverwagting Police Station when tragedy struck. Castello was reportedly commanding the roadblock while Abel, Corporal Keshan Collins, Lance Corporal Jenella Jonas, Constable Brian Tappin and Constable Wayne Daniels were assisting her.

Abel had just pulled over two cars in a routine traffic stop when Aulder jumped the red light with his jeep at the junction of Republic Drive and the public road. Aulder reportedly knocked down a line of traffic cones which were set-up at the roadblock. He then drove into the women.

The motorist slammed into Abel, pinning her initially into one of the cars she had pulled over. The man’s jeep then turned turtle, injuring him and the passengers traveling along with him. In the ensuing collision, the car which Abel was pinned to crashed into another other car that the woman had pulled over. The second car knocked down one of the drivers as well as Inspector Castello and some other officers.

An ambulance was summoned and Constable Abel was pronounced dead at the scene and those injured were rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC). Aulder was promptly arrested.

In 2015, Aulder was accused of driving a minibus recklessly resulting in the death of Romel Junor on Durban Street. He was charged and remanded to prison. His lawyer had repeatedly argued on his behalf that Junor had caused his own death by walking the road drunk. Aulder had alleged that the pedestrian walked into his path.

Persons had testified that Junor had indeed left a bar in ‘high spirits’ with friends just moments before meeting his demise. Aulder was later cleared of all charges after the magistrate found him not guilty.