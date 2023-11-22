CDB US$7.9M loan to help fix up roads in Anna Regina, ECD

Kaieteur News – The Government of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana (GOGY) has announced that it has received US$ 7,937,000 financing from the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) towards the cost of the Basic Needs Trust Fund Tenth Programme (the BNTF 10) Guyana Project.

As outlined in an advertisement in Kaieteur News Sunday November 19th edition, the government intends to allocate a portion of these funds for the rehabilitation of roads in Anna Regina (Region Two) and Haslington-Grove NDC (Region Four)

According to the ad, payment by CDB will be made only at the request of government and upon approval by CDB, and will be subject, in all respects, to the terms and conditions of the Grant Agreement. The financing, detailed in the Grant Agreement, stipulates adherence to UN Security Council decisions, with payments made only upon government request and CDB approval. Oversight for the project’s execution rests with the BNTF Implementing Agency in Guyana and the Ministry of Finance.

In 2021, the CDB launched its tenth cycle of one of the Caribbean’s longest-running poverty reduction programmes, with over US$47 million committed to supporting projects in nine countries across the Region. It was reported that over 100 sub-projects are in the pipeline for this cycle of the BNTF which will run until December 31, 2024.

Contributors to CDB’s Special Development Fund which funds the BNTF, approved US$40 million with the remainder coming from the participating countries: Belize, Dominica, Grenada, Guyana, Jamaica, Montserrat, Saint Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Suriname.

Speaking at the launch of BNTF 10, President of the Bank Dr. Gene Leon urged development actors in the Region, including at the Bank, to explore how development programmes like the BNTF can be expanded and retrofitted to meet the changing needs of the Region.

He said, “…Enhancing the development impact is more than doing what we are currently doing and doing it better,” noted the Bank President, adding: “It is about questioning our targets to make sure that we are providing the best use of every development dollar. It is about questioning what aspects of development are the most urgent for targeting. It is about members designing, monitoring implementation, and providing feedback on programmes.”

Guyana’s Senior Minister, in the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Finance, Hon. Dr. Ashni Singh had elaborated on the impact of the BNTF in his country and further afield, stating: “Over the past four decades, interventions have provided access to improved social infrastructure including markets, health posts, resource centres and schools, provided first time access to potable water, improved roads, bridges and foot paths and provided certified skills training aimed at enhancing employability and income generation. BNTF projects have impacted us all regionally, nationally and most importantly, our people at the grassroots level.”