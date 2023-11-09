Guyana and China strengthen ties through Zhejiang Wu Opera Performance

Kaieteur News – As Guyana and China deepen their bilateral relationship, the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport and the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China collaborated to host the Zhejiang Wu Opera Performance Tuesday evening.

The event, which was hosted at the National Cultural Centre and performed by the renowned Zhejiang Wu Opera Research Centre, served as a vibrant platform to promote Guyana-China cultural exchanges and foster cordial relations.

Present at the performance was Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr. who said the activity is a partnership that allows both sides to accept and understand each other’s beliefs and traditions. “China has had a long-distinguished history, especially in relation to culture and their displays. And this was one of the areas that we were looking forward to collaborating with China,” Minister Ramson stated.

He added that the event would also serve as a platform to educate the Guyanese population about China’s past and bring about diversification in the country. Meanwhile, China’s Ambassador to Guyana, Guo Haiyan, noted that the Chinese people are no strangers to Guyana since they are considered one of the nation’s ethnic groups.

“Cultural exchanges play a very important part of Guyana-China’s relationship…Before COVID, Chinese outgroups would visit Guyana every one or two years. And so, I am very excited that the Zhejiang Wu Opera Research Centre will bring us a wonderful, and cultural fest,” Ambassador Haiyan said. The event saw various Chinese activities being performed such as dances, instrumentals, and skits, among others. Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd; Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn; Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony and Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues were also in attendance. (DPI)