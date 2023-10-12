Ex-cop charged for allegedly defrauding woman over $2M

Latest update October 12th, 2023 12:44 AM
Kaieteur News – A 48-year-old former police constable was on Wednesday granted bail in the sum $150,000 by Magistrate Rondell Weever after being charged for felony with intent to defraud Kuntie Kumarie over $2 million in 2021.
David Singh of 46 Eccles New Housing Scheme, appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, before Magistrate Weever, where the charge was read to him. He pleaded not guilty to the offence and an application for bail was made .The prosecutor, however, objected to bail due to the defendant’s record of allegedly committing similar offences.
The magistrate then granted bail in the sum of $150,000, with the condition that Singh lodges his passport. The next scheduled court date is November 15, 2023, for fixtures and statements. It is alleged that between March 1, and March 26, 2021 at Georgetown, Singh conspired with persons known or unknown to commit a felony with the intent to defraud and obtain the sum of $2,815,000, by falsely pretending that he is in the position to assist Kumarie in receiving a plot of land at the Central Housing and Planning Authority.
