Several teams register victory as Upper Corentyne leg continues

BCB /Dave West Indian Imports 40overs tournament – Upper Corentyne

Kaieteur Sports – The Berbice Cricket Board continues to hosts second division cricket for teams in the Upper Corentyne. The BCB with the support of the Upper Corentyne Cricket Association is currently hosting the Dave West Indian Imports 40overs tournament. The winner from this tournament would join the champions of the other zones to play in an overall Berbice Championship. The other zones are Berbice River, West Berbice, Lower Corentyne and New Amsterdam/Canje.

Scores from the latest matches in Upper Corentyne area are:

Yakusari Carib defeated Yakusari Horizon by 72 runs at No 48 Ground. Batting first Yakusari Caribs scored 208 all out in 26.2 overs with R. Ayana scoring 49 and D. Singh 38. Bowling for Horizon’s A. Owal and T. Ramsundar grabbed 3 wickets apiece. In reply Horizon’s was bundled out for 136 after K. Ameer scored 29. R. Ayana returned with the ball to grab 3 for 20 off 7 overs.

No. 70 Young Blood cruised past No. 69 Red Rose by 7 wickets at No. 69 Ground. Batting first the home team scored 84 all out in 19 overs. Sulieman Khan and Rasheed Ally took 3 wickets each for 10 and 6 runs respectively. In reply No. 70 Young Blood reached 88 for 3 in 11.2 overs with Mohammed Azarudeen scoring 48 not out.

No. 71 Sports Club defeated Dukestown Warriors by 6 wickets at No. 71 Ground. Dukestown Warriors scored 245 all out off 27 overs. D. Sukdheo top scored with 67 and was supported by C. Beckford 49. Neiaz Ali grabbed 4 for 37 off 6 overs for the hosts. In reply No. 71 reached 246 for 4 with the pair of Rishi and Ricki Persaud scoring 76 and 45 respectively.

No 69 Vikings got the better of No 70 Spartans by 5 wickets at Viking Cricket Ground. No 70 Spartans took first strike and were dismissed for 152 in 20 overs; L. Ramgohan 47 and N. Yacoob 26. Bowling for No. 69 Viking, V. Narine took 3 for 22 off 5 overs. In reply Former Berbice Under19 player Antonio February scored a quick fire 61 hitting 10 boundaries, he was supported by N. Ramkanniah 41 not out. T. Ramoutar and O. Soonai grabbed 2 wickets each for 11 and 4 runs.

No 68 Turn Team triumphed over No. 70 Spartan by 131 runs at No. 70 ground. No 68 Turn Team amassed 216 in 32.2 overs. T. Persaud 48, J. Houlsie 35 and J. Francis 31 were the principal scorers. Bowling for No. 70 Spartan; Salim Khan 2 for 25 and Alim Khan 2 for 21 were the best bowlers for the hosts. No. 70 Spartans were bowled out for 75 in 19.2 overs. A. Doursohdan 4 for 25 off 6 overs and B. Sookdeo 3 for 18 off 4.2 overs.

Line Path Community Centre overcame No. 67 by 66 runs at Line Path Community Centre. Batting first Line Path Raptors scored 137 all out in 27 overs. S. Morris 40, A. Ally 22 and Z. Nabi 17. N. Rangasammy, S. Ramnauth, H. Toolsie and K. Hemraj grabbed 2 wickets a piece. In reply No 67 Cricket Club were bundled out for 69 in 13 overs. Akhram Ally 5 for 16 off 6 overs.

No 72 Cut and Load overcame No. 73 Radha Krishna Foundation by 81 runs at No 72 Ground. Batting first No. 72 Cut and Load scored 217 all out in 30.3 overs. Davenand Chatterpaul 71, Vijay Persaud 32 and Samuel Seroa 28. Jameal Assad was the chief destroyer 5 for 19 off 4.5 overs. In reply No. 73 Radha Krishna Foundation was dismissed for 136 in 26.5 overs. Davenand Chatterpaul grabbed 4 for 43 off 6.3 overs.

Skeldon Estate Cricket Club trashed Scottsburg by 9 wickets at Skeldon Estate Ground. Scottsburg scored 104 all out in 23.4 overs with W. Khan 35 and A. Jaundo 17. Bowling for Skeldon Estate Cricket Club; A. Ault 3 for 19 off 5 overs. The home team reached 106 for 1 in 12.3 overs with B. Griffith 50 not out.

No. 72 Just Try defeated Yakusari Cricket Club by a mammoth 181 runs at No. 71 Ground. Batting first after winning the toss Just Try amassed 293 all out in 34 overs with Trishan Ramdass scoring 150 runs. Bowling for Yakusari Carib; Rajindra Bownauth 5 for 59 off 8 overs and Richard Bownauth 3 for 54 off 8 overs. In reply Yakusari only managed to reach 112 before they were bowled out. Randy Bownauth and Anandass Lall scored 20 apiece. Sanjay Deochand 5 for 29 off 8 overs and Trishan Ramdass 3 for 29 off 5 overs.

No. 69 Red Rose triumphed Line Path Raptors by 138 runs at No. 69 Ground. Taking first strike No. 69 Red Rose scored 190 for 8 off 30 overs. Kiran Chaitram 31, John Douglas 32 and Deodat Dhanrup 13.Bowling for Line Path; Kevin Ramlakhan and Z. Nabbi grabbed 3 wickets each for 41 and 24 respectively. In reply Line Path was dismissed for 52. Yhadram Prahalad took 5 for 15 off 4.5 overs.