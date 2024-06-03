Tally reaches 76 for Project Cricket Gears for young and promising cricketers in Guyana

Kaieteur Sports – Two young aspiring cricketers from Enmore Cricket Club have benefited from this joint initiative of Kishan Das of the USA and Anil Beharry of Guyana. Anthony Chan and Rishi Seodatt, both 16 years old, received pads, gloves, bats, balls, gear bags, hats, track pants, and cricket shoes. Chan is a student of Hope Secondary School and Seodatt Ann’s Grove Secondary. They expressed gratitude for the gear. We are happy to be associated with the development of cricket especially through young people.

Total cricket-related items received/purchased so far: $460,000 in cash, thirteen colored cricket uniforms, two trophies, eighteen pairs of cricket boots, thirty-one pairs of batting pads, 33 cricket bats, 29 pairs of batting gloves, 24 thigh pads, three pairs of wicket keeping pads, six arm guards, two chest pads, , ten cricket bags, six bat rubbers, six helmets, one fiber-glass bat and ten boxes of white cricket balls. In addition to the above, more than $600,000 worth of gear was donated by Sheik Mohamed, a former National wicketkeeper/batsman. All cash collected is being used to purchase gear requested and not available at the time.

To date, 76 young players, male and female, from all three counties of Guyana have benefited from seven gear bags, two trophies, four arm guards, 32 bats, three boxes, six helmets, 27 pairs of cricket shoes, eighteen pairs of batting pads, 24 thigh pads, one bat grip, 31 pairs of batting gloves, one pair of wicketkeeping pads and three pairs of wicketkeeping gloves. In addition, two clubs in the Pomeroon area benefited from two used bats. Pomeroon, Leguan and Wakenam Cricket Committees and Cotton Tree Die Hard also received one box of red cricket balls each, Cold Fusion Cricket Club thirteen color uniforms while RHCCCC received three boxes of balls, fifteen white cricket shirts, one pair of junior batting pads, one pair of wicket keeping gloves, a set of stumps and bails. Other beneficiaries are The Essequibo Cricket Board, the Town of Lethem, youth coach Travis Persaud (one box of red cricket balls), male and female teams playing the traditional hardball and softball in the Upper Corentyne area, No.65 Young Titans with 30 Tee Shirts, youths of Just Try Cricket Club, Wakenaam Cricket Academy (one box of white balls), Shemar Joseph, Nehemiah Hohenkirk and Shamar Apple.

Cricket-related items, used or new, are distributed free of cost to young and promising cricketers in Guyana. Skills, discipline and education are important characteristics of the recipients. Talent spotting is being done across the country and club leaders also assist in identifying talent. Progressive and well-managed cricket clubs with a youth program, will also benefit.

We take this opportunity to thank Javed and Imran of West Indian Sports Complex, Option Group of USA, Hilbert Foster, Bish Panday of P and P Insurance Brokers, Sean Devers, Trevis Simon, Årïêl J. Tïlkú, Aaron Beharry, Leanna Bachan and Imran Saccoor, Devon Ramnauth, Teddy Singh, Romash Munna, Ravi Etwaroo, Kelvin Brijlall, Ravin Harkishun, Surendra Harkishun, Allan Mangru and Dennis Mangru, Vishal Mahabir, Sherman Austin, Huburn Evans, Rajendra Sadeo and Ramesh Sunich of Trophy Stall, Sheik Mohamed of Star Sports Awards and Trophies, Ajay Gainda of Cricket Equipment Guyana, Gajanand Singh, Peter Ramkissoon, Rabindranath Saywack, Roshan Gaffoor, Ameer Rahaman, Chin Singh, Denesh Chandrapaul, Davo Naraine of UK, Dr Cecil Beharry, Raj Mathura, Raj Bharrat, Latch Mohabir and family, Suresh Dhanai, Vishal Nagamootoo, Moses Nagamootoo Jnr, Regal Sports Store, Omkar Singh, Parmanand Dhaniram, Reshma Mathura, Booman Singh, Krishna Rengensamy, Ishwar Singh, Ricky Deonarain of 4R Bearings,Terry Mathura, Kennard Verapen and NY Pioneer CC, Anita and Derek Kallicharran, Powan of DX Sports and Ramjit Singh. We thank the media for the role they are playing in promoting this venture. Distribution will continue. Anyone interested in contributing can contact Anil Beharry on 623 6875 or Kishan Das on 1 718 664 0896.