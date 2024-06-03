Latest update June 3rd, 2024 12:59 AM

Cop caught on camera slapping man with gun

Jun 03, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – A policeman was on Saturday caught on camera slapping a civilian in his face with his gun during a confrontation at Camp and Church Streets, Georgetown.

The Guyana Police Force identified him as a sergeant and said that he was arrested and is presently being investigated by the force’s Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR). Investigators said that he allegedly assaulted the civilian around 11:45hrs. “The sergeant, armed with a firearm, assaulted the civilian, who was carrying a cutlass”, police said.

However, according to the video footage seen, the civilian was unarmed at the time when the policeman dealt him a blow to the face with the gun. The civilian then went to his car trunk and returned with a cutlass.

At this time, the officer had already removed the weapon from its sheath and cocked it. The video ended there. Police in the statement said that the matter was reported to the Alberttown Police Station and the OPR has been tasked with investigating the case.

