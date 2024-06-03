Port Mourant Turf Club CARICOM horse race set for July 14

Kaieteur Sports – The Port Mourant Turf Club CARICOM horse race meet has been shifted to Sunday, July 14. According to the provisional program, eight races are on the cards and close to 10 million dollars in cash and prizes will be up for the taking at the Port Mourant Turf Club.

The feature race will be open to all horses running at an approximate distance of 1350 meters, where the top horse will bag G$1,500,000.

The three-year-old Guyana and West Indies-bred horses will run at 1350 meters and the top horse will be rewarded $500,000. Horses in the H & Lower will run at 1500 meters and the top horse will be awarded G$400,000. Other races on the cards include the E Class Non-earner last start & F and Lower, the two-year-old Guyana bred, the J & Lower, the L Open, and the J/K/L Maiden.

All races will run under the guidance of the Guyana Horse Racing Authority Rules, and races are subject to change. Horses would need to show proof of vaccination at the time of entry. Entries for the July 14 CARICOM race meet will close on July 8. The organizers are asking for horses to properly be entered through the way of entries form.

Entries close on July 8, 2024. Contact for entries are Dennis on 640 6396, Fazal on 611 1141, Buju on 6587637, Shazeena/Rose/Vanessa on 322-0789, and Ginjo on 6187278. For additional information or queries, contact should be made via Ginjo at 6187278. All two-year-old horses will need to present a Vet Certificate (Verify date of entry).

The Port Mourant Turf Club CARICOM meet will serve as the final competitive preparation for the August 11 Guyana Cup meet, which is organized by the Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred Racing Committee.