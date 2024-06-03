GFF appoints IMC to stablise WDFA

Latest update June 3rd, 2024 12:59 AM
Jun 03, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – An Interim Management Committee (IMC) has been appointed by the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) to bring stability to the West Demerara Football Association (WDFA).
The Committee, headed by Chairwoman Grace Burgess, was made official on May 31 in accordance with Article 51 of the Federation’s statutes.
The appointment of Burgess, along with Committee Members George Adolph, Danneze Lovell and Joseph Prescott, took immediate effect.
This team will serve as the stabilising body for the WDFA for a maximum period of twelve months.
GFF Secretary General Ian Alves explained in a correspondence sent to CONCACAF General Secretary Philippe Moggio, Caribbean Football Union (CFU) Camara David, and GFF Member Associations that the decision was made “due to the prolonged unexplained absence of Mr Trevor Williams, who served as the Association’s President, and the subsequent resignation of Mr Adrian Giddings who served as
Secretary of the Association.”
Additionally, on June 24, 2023, GFF President Wayne Forde and Vice President Brigadier (Ret) Bruce Lovell held a meeting with the clubs of the WDFA.
During the candid discussion, a series of serious allegations and complaints were raised, including poor management of funds raised during the Association’s 2022 Senior Men’s League, lack of disclosure of these funds to members, disappearance of football development equipment provided under the Member Financial Assistance Programme (M-FAP), and the unreported theft of the total bar income on the night of the league final.
Alves stressed that the “GFF will undertake an extensive investigation into these allegations and reports, in addition to conducting a comprehensive audit of the Association.”
He added that the Committee’s mandate includes the management of the “day-to-day affairs of the WDFA in accordance with the Constitution of the WDFA and the GFF Statutes; review, update, and align the WDFA Constitution with the GFF statutes, regularise the management structure of the clubs of the WDFA and supervise new elections.
According to Alves, “in the coming days, the GFF Administration will schedule a General Council Meeting with the clubs of the WDFA to provide further updates on the work of the IMC.”
In addition to the WDFA, there are eight other GFF Member Associations: Bartica Football Association (BFA), Berbice Football Association (BFA), East Coast Demerara Football Association (ECDFA), East Bank Demerara Football Association (EBDFA), Essequibo/Pomeroon Football Association (EPFA), Georgetown Football Association (GFA), Rupununi Football Association (RFA) and Upper Demerara Football
Association. (GFF Release)
