Latest update June 3rd, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Verwey outclass Alphonso to cop Toucan-Kraft Mac & Cheese 2024’s Cheesiest title

Jun 03, 2024 Sports

Participants and GSA official share photo-op at the conclusion of the 2024 Toucan-Kraft Junior Tournament.

Participants and GSA official share photo-op at the conclusion of the 2024 Toucan-Kraft Junior Tournament.

Kaieteur Sports – The exhilarating week-long Toucan-Kraft Mac and Cheese Skill Level Juniors Squash tournament concluded yesterday at the Georgetown Club, with Nicholas Verwey emerging victorious.

Verwey clinched the prestigious Mac and Cheese ‘The Cheesiest’ title by toppling Michael Alphonso in a decisive 3-0 victory. Demonstrating his stylistic prowess, Verwey triumphed with scores of 11-8, 11-3, and 11-6, leaving Alphonso struggling to keep up.

In other divisions, Zoey McDonald secured first place in the White Cheddar category after a hard-fought 3-2 win against Tehani Munroe. Blake Edwards also impressed, defeating top seed Demetri Lowe 3-0 to claim the Spiral title.

The Three Cheese category saw Justin Goberdhan delivering an impressive performance, overcoming Rylee Rodrigues 11-13, 11-4, 11-4, and 11-7 in the final to secure first place. Seed-one Egan Bulkan breezed past Jacob McDonald in the Thick and Creamy final with commanding scores of 11-1, 11-2, and 11-4.

During the closing ceremony, Safirah Sumner won first place in the Group B of the Spiral division as well as the ‘Heart of a Champion’ and the Most Promising Girl award, while Ethan Bulkan copped the Most Promising Boy award.

The tournament showcased the exceptional talent and sportsmanship of the juniors, promising a bright future for squash athletes and enthusiasts. The tournament was sponsored by Toucan’s Kraft Mac and Cheese and also sanction by the Guyana Squash Association.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | May. 24th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

EXXON thieving oil profits!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Chase and company help Windies secure 5-wicket win over spirited PNG

Chase and company help Windies secure 5-wicket win over spirited PNG

Jun 03, 2024

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024… Kaieteur Sports – All-rounder Roston Chase carried the Windies home by 5-wickets yesterday at Providence, when ICC Men’s T20 World Cup action bowled off in...
Read More
Conquerors stun Tigers, GPF overpower Santos in June openers

Conquerors stun Tigers, GPF overpower Santos in...

Jun 03, 2024

Silver Bullets win third title

Silver Bullets win third title

Jun 03, 2024

Tally reaches 76 for Project Cricket Gears for young and promising cricketers in Guyana

Tally reaches 76 for Project Cricket Gears for...

Jun 03, 2024

GFF appoints IMC to stablise WDFA

GFF appoints IMC to stablise WDFA

Jun 03, 2024

Port Mourant Turf Club CARICOM horse race set for July 14

Port Mourant Turf Club CARICOM horse race set for...

Jun 03, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]