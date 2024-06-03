Verwey outclass Alphonso to cop Toucan-Kraft Mac & Cheese 2024’s Cheesiest title

Kaieteur Sports – The exhilarating week-long Toucan-Kraft Mac and Cheese Skill Level Juniors Squash tournament concluded yesterday at the Georgetown Club, with Nicholas Verwey emerging victorious.

Verwey clinched the prestigious Mac and Cheese ‘The Cheesiest’ title by toppling Michael Alphonso in a decisive 3-0 victory. Demonstrating his stylistic prowess, Verwey triumphed with scores of 11-8, 11-3, and 11-6, leaving Alphonso struggling to keep up.

In other divisions, Zoey McDonald secured first place in the White Cheddar category after a hard-fought 3-2 win against Tehani Munroe. Blake Edwards also impressed, defeating top seed Demetri Lowe 3-0 to claim the Spiral title.

The Three Cheese category saw Justin Goberdhan delivering an impressive performance, overcoming Rylee Rodrigues 11-13, 11-4, 11-4, and 11-7 in the final to secure first place. Seed-one Egan Bulkan breezed past Jacob McDonald in the Thick and Creamy final with commanding scores of 11-1, 11-2, and 11-4.

During the closing ceremony, Safirah Sumner won first place in the Group B of the Spiral division as well as the ‘Heart of a Champion’ and the Most Promising Girl award, while Ethan Bulkan copped the Most Promising Boy award.

The tournament showcased the exceptional talent and sportsmanship of the juniors, promising a bright future for squash athletes and enthusiasts. The tournament was sponsored by Toucan’s Kraft Mac and Cheese and also sanction by the Guyana Squash Association.