2 men perish in fiery early morning Mahaicony crash

Latest update July 30th, 2023 12:59 AM
Jul 30, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – Two men were early Saturday morning burnt to death after the car they were traveling in crashed into a utility pole and a concrete fence before bursting into flames at Dundee, Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara (ECD).
Dead are 43-year-old Shelroy McAllister of Lot 11 Airy Hall, Mahaicony and Fredrick Fraser of Huntley, Mahaicony.
The accident occurred at around 00:30h on the Dundee Public Road, Mahaicony.
Police said that the car the duo was traveling in was heading west along the southern side of the road reportedly at a fast rate when the driver (McAllister) lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a turn and collided with a Guyana Power and Light (GPL) pole and then into a concrete fence.
As a result of the collision, the vehicle burst into flames, and both men were burnt beyond recognition in the vehicle.
Police reported that a fire truck from the Mahaica Fire Station responded to the accident and removed the men. They were then taken to the Mahaicony Public Hospital where they were examined by a doctor who pronounced them dead.
The bodies are presently at the Bailey’s Funeral Home, awaiting a post mortem examination.
An investigation has been launched.
Foreign ships park outside we waters, waiting for THEIR gold, bauxite, timber, them leff in Guyana.
Jul 30, 2023…Tiana Springer and Elliott Gonsalves are flag bearers By Rawle Toney Kaieteur Sports – Guyana’s delegation for the upcoming seventh Commonwealth Youth Games in Trinidad and Tobago,...
Jul 30, 2023
Jul 30, 2023
Jul 30, 2023
Jul 30, 2023
Jul 30, 2023
Kaieteur News – It was one of those days when you wished that you could stay indoors. It was steaming hot. The early... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]