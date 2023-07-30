2 men perish in fiery early morning Mahaicony crash

Kaieteur News – Two men were early Saturday morning burnt to death after the car they were traveling in crashed into a utility pole and a concrete fence before bursting into flames at Dundee, Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

Dead are 43-year-old Shelroy McAllister of Lot 11 Airy Hall, Mahaicony and Fredrick Fraser of Huntley, Mahaicony.

The accident occurred at around 00:30h on the Dundee Public Road, Mahaicony.

Police said that the car the duo was traveling in was heading west along the southern side of the road reportedly at a fast rate when the driver (McAllister) lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a turn and collided with a Guyana Power and Light (GPL) pole and then into a concrete fence.

As a result of the collision, the vehicle burst into flames, and both men were burnt beyond recognition in the vehicle.

Police reported that a fire truck from the Mahaica Fire Station responded to the accident and removed the men. They were then taken to the Mahaicony Public Hospital where they were examined by a doctor who pronounced them dead.

The bodies are presently at the Bailey’s Funeral Home, awaiting a post mortem examination.

An investigation has been launched.