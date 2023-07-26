Latest update July 26th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Govt. seeking consultant to prepare Guyana’s 5th EITI report

Jul 26, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Natural Resources has announced that it is soliciting the services of a qualified consultancy to prepare the country’s 5th Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) Report for the fiscal year 2021.

The specific consultancy services required pertain to the role of Independent Administrator (IA) under the GUYEITI Sub-Component of the Guyana Petroleum Resources Governance and Management Project (GPRGMP), funded by a $20 million World Bank (WB) loan.

The consultant, BDO LLP, prepared Guyana’s last EITI report for the fiscal year 2019.

The project’s objectives include tackling governance vulnerabilities in the extractive sector, fostering industry transparency, facilitating the transition to renewable energies, encouraging disclosure of licensing and environmental data, and integrating transparency data on social and environmental impacts of oil, gas, and mining projects.

Guyana’s extractives sectors are riddled with issues regarding a lack of transparency, especially in the mining sector. The country’s EITI membership had been suspended for failing to complete and submit its report by the deadline. However, Guyana’s membership has since been reinstated, following completion of the report. The government has committed to giving its support for the diligent completion of Guyana’s EITI reports.

The chosen IA will be expected to conduct a comprehensive gap analysis, reviewing all legislation pertaining to the extractive sector, and identifying gaps between existing and required legislation necessary for EITI Standard compliance. The analysis will consider energy transition, gender and women’s empowerment, anti-corruption efforts, and beneficial ownership.

Furthermore, the IA will deliver a detailed PowerPoint presentation outlining the methodology to be employed in the completion of the 2021 Report. This presentation should cover every phase of the reporting process, identifying responsibilities, and defining clear communication procedures for each step.

The IA will also provide training and guidance to all reporting entities on how to complete the summary data templates. Furthermore, the IA will assess Guyana’s mining fiscal and legal regime in terms of managing potential demand booms for critical minerals needed for the growth of the renewable energy industry and within the energy transition process.

The assignment will commence in September 2023 and is estimated to last six months, during which the consultant is expected to be physically present in Guyana.

Eligible consulting firms are invited to express their interest in providing these services. Prospective consultants must provide evidence demonstrating relevant qualifications and experience, such as descriptions of similar assignments, experience in similar conditions, and the availability of appropriate skills among staff. Prior EITI reporting experience, while not required, is considered beneficial. Joint ventures are also welcome to express their interest.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | 24th July 2023

What You Need to Know Today:

Foreign ships park outside we waters, waiting for THEIR gold, bauxite, timber, them leff in Guyana.

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

South Dakota drag strip record may be under threat

South Dakota drag strip record may be under threat

Jul 26, 2023

Tropical Shipping Drag Wars 2.0 Kaieteur Sports – There is no room for complacency in the heart-pounding world of drag racing, where split-second decisions and blistering speed can make or...
Read More
Noel impresses at World Aquatics Championship

Noel impresses at World Aquatics Championship

Jul 26, 2023

Phase #1 to be completed later this month of GFF Durban Park Project

Phase #1 to be completed later this month of GFF...

Jul 26, 2023

Beacons and Rising Stars win

Beacons and Rising Stars win

Jul 26, 2023

Blue Strikers out strike Super Strikers to win Nigel Bully Barnes memorial three a side football competition

Blue Strikers out strike Super Strikers to win...

Jul 26, 2023

Crandon inspires Sunshine to victory in Canada 

Crandon inspires Sunshine to victory in Canada 

Jul 26, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]