Amsterdam hammers 167 for Black Panthers in New York National Cricket League 40-overs

Latest update June 15th, 2023 12:59 AM
Jun 15, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – Former USA player Alex Amsterdam struck a belligerent 167 to guide Black Panthers Cricket Club to a convincing 69-run win against Empire Cricket Club in another round match of the 2023 New York National Cricket League 40-overs round-robin competition.
Playing at Baisley Park last Sunday, the left-handed Amsterdam clobbered 17 sixes and 11 fours to help his team reach a commanding 336-9 from the 40-overs. Empire Cricket Club, in reply, was dismissed for 267 in the 36th over.
Amsterdam, who represented his native Guyana at the regional youth level too before his migration to North America, faced only 90 balls and stitched together several rapid partnerships. Renwick Batson also showed batting aggression with 50 as leg-spinner and skipper Brandon Cabose claimed 3-61 from eight overs and left-arm orthodox spinner Emanuel Seecharran also accounted for three victims but conceded 80 runs in his eight expensive overs on a placid pitch.
In Empire’s chase, Seecharran proved his all-round capabilities with a composed 57 and Avinash Sookraj added 34 but both were only fighting knocks in the context of things.
Seamer Utam Mouroe was the star-bowler for the victorious combination by snatching 4-57 off his maximum eight overs.
The 14-team tournament is set to continue this Sunday with a number of matches.
Black Panthers will meet up with Queens United Sports Club, while debutant side Empire Cricket Club, do battle with Team United Fighters.
16 West African Countries, richest region in the world, and can’t feed their people a meal a day.
Jun 15, 2023Kaieteur Sports – Confident of doing well for himself and the nation, Guyana’s leading strongman, Carlos Petterson-Griffith has left these shores to compete at this year’s edition of the...
Jun 15, 2023
Jun 15, 2023
Jun 15, 2023
Jun 15, 2023
Jun 15, 2023
Kaieteur News – Guyana’s modern political history saw the emergence of two charismatic and dominant political figures.... more
By: Sir. Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]