Amsterdam hammers 167 for Black Panthers in New York National Cricket League 40-overs

Kaieteur Sports – Former USA player Alex Amsterdam struck a belligerent 167 to guide Black Panthers Cricket Club to a convincing 69-run win against Empire Cricket Club in another round match of the 2023 New York National Cricket League 40-overs round-robin competition.

Playing at Baisley Park last Sunday, the left-handed Amsterdam clobbered 17 sixes and 11 fours to help his team reach a commanding 336-9 from the 40-overs. Empire Cricket Club, in reply, was dismissed for 267 in the 36th over.

Amsterdam, who represented his native Guyana at the regional youth level too before his migration to North America, faced only 90 balls and stitched together several rapid partnerships. Renwick Batson also showed batting aggression with 50 as leg-spinner and skipper Brandon Cabose claimed 3-61 from eight overs and left-arm orthodox spinner Emanuel Seecharran also accounted for three victims but conceded 80 runs in his eight expensive overs on a placid pitch.

In Empire’s chase, Seecharran proved his all-round capabilities with a composed 57 and Avinash Sookraj added 34 but both were only fighting knocks in the context of things.

Seamer Utam Mouroe was the star-bowler for the victorious combination by snatching 4-57 off his maximum eight overs.

The 14-team tournament is set to continue this Sunday with a number of matches.

Black Panthers will meet up with Queens United Sports Club, while debutant side Empire Cricket Club, do battle with Team United Fighters.