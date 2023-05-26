Trophy Stall on board with GAPLF for Intermediate/Masters Championships

Latest update May 26th, 2023 12:59 AM
May 26, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – The Trophy Stall has once again stepped up to assist the Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation (GAPLF) as the body prepares to host the 2023 edition of its Intermediates and Masters Championships.
Yesterday, Mr. Ramesh Sunich, Manager of The Trophy Stall made a donation of trophies that’ll be presented to the respective overall male and female winners in the Intermediates and Masters, Classic, and Equipped segments of the competition.
Making the presentation on behalf of Sunich and The Trophy Stall, was Graphic Artist, Ms. Tanya Crossman, to GAPLF President Franklin Wilson and Organising Secretary / Public Relations Officer, Denroy Livan.
Ms. Crossman shared that Trophy Stall has been a good friend of powerlifting for a very long time and will continue to be a good partner as this is their way of fulfilling their corporate responsibility.
She also said that the development of athletes is important and recognising their efforts by rewarding them can go a long way in motivating them to do even better.
Livan, who responded on behalf of the Federation, thanked Mr. Sunich and Trophy Stall for sticking with the body despite the change of executive over the years. He echoed Ms. Crossman’s sentiments that rewarding athletes go a long way in motivating them as their efforts are recognised.
