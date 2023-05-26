KFC Elite League resumes this weekend after National mourning

Latest update May 26th, 2023 12:59 AM
May 26, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) has announced the rescheduling of KFC Elite League matches this week, in adherence of President Dr. Irfaan Ali’s call for a National 3 days’ of mourning owing to the Mahdia School dormitory fire which claimed 19 young, Guyanese lives.
As such, double headers that were scheduled for Tuesday and Thursday of this week have now been shifted to Saturday and Sunday.
Round 2 games intended for Tuesday featuring a Western Tigers FC and Buxton United FC clash and a battle between the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) FC and Den Amstel FC will now be played on Saturday May, 27th.
Meanwhile, the Ann’s Grove vs Fruta Conquerors and Guyana Police Force (GPF) FC vs Victoria Kings games will now be played on Sunday, May 28th. Action on both days is set for the GFF’s National Training Center, NTC, Providence, East Bank Demerara (EBD) at 17:00hrs and 19:00hrs respectively, on both days.
Other changes to the league fixtures will see Mile rock and defending champions Fruta Conquerors locking horns on Saturday June 3rd at the Police Sports Club Ground, Eve Leary, instead of Saturday, May 27th. In addition, GPF Fc and Milerock will go toe to toe on Thursday June 8th at Eve Leary, instead of Saturday, June 3.
Santos FC currently leads the league, with two wins from two rounds. Santos and Milerock FC opened the second round of League action on Sunday last, where the former overcame the Linden- based team 3-0.
While Santos leads the points table, Western Tigers FC are in the second position with 3 points and a +10 goal difference. They are followed by the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) FC, Guyana Police Force (GPF) FC, and the Buxton United FC, who all have three points, with goal differences of +4, +2 and +2 respectively.
