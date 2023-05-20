Lady Jags drawn in Group A

Latest update May 20th, 2023 12:59 AM
May 20, 2023 Sports
2023 Road to Concacaf W Gold Cup…
Kaieteur Sports – This past Wednesday, Concacaf conducted the official draw for the 2023 Road to Concacaf W Gold Cup in Miami, which has pitted Guyana’s Lady Jags in Group A of League B.
Guyana’s Senior Women’s Football squad shares the Group with Antigua and Barbuda, Suriname and Dominica.
A total of 35 Concacaf women’s national teams, excluding the two who will compete in the 2024 Paris Summer Olympic Games Women’s Football Tournament (USA and Canada or Jamaica), have been split into three leagues according to their Concacaf Women’s Ranking as of March 2023, and sub-divided into groups.
The other Groups in League B with Guyana are Group B, which has El Salvador, Nicaragua, Honduras and Martinique, and Group C, which comprises of Dominican Republic, Bermuda, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and Barbados.
In 2022, Guyana narrowly missed advancing to the Concacaf W Championship when they finished second in Group F with eights points behind Trinidad and Tobago, who topped the Group with ten points, while Nicaragua (7), Dominica and Turks (3) and Caicos (0) occupied the remaining spots.
While League A comprises the top nine teams in the Women’s Ranking, League B consists of the next 12 best-ranked teams and League C contains the remaining 14 teams.
Mexico, Trinidad and Tobago, Puerto Rico, Canada or Jamaica, Panama, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Haiti, and Saint Kitts and Nevis make up League A while Belize, Aruba, Turks and Caicos Islands, Bonaire, Cuba, Saint Lucia, Guadeloupe, Saint Maarten, US Virgin Islands, Grenada, Bahamas, Curacao, Cayman Islands and Anguilla.
The road to the first-ever Concacaf W Gold Cup will begin this September, after the conclusion of the FIFA Women’s World Cup, which takes place this summer in Australia and New Zealand, and will include a record six competing Concacaf women’s national teams.
According to a release from CONCACAF, after home and away group stage play within each League in the FIFA Women’s International match windows of September, October and November 2023, the top finishers in each of the League A groups (three teams) will qualify for the 2024 Concacaf W Gold Cup Group Stage.
Furthermore, the second-place finishers in each of the League A groups (three teams) and the first-place finishers in each of the League B groups (three teams) will advance to the 2024 Concacaf W Gold Cup Prelims.
The W Gold Cup is the region’s premier competition for women’s senior national teams and is a key part of the “Concacaf W” women’s football strategy the Confederation launched in 2019.
The inaugural edition will be played between February 17 and March 10, 2024, in the United States, and will include a six-team prelim, a 12-team group stage and a three-round Knockout Stage.
Concacaf will announce the 2023 Road to W Gold Cup schedule at a later date.
