Compliance with the World Anti-Doping Code High on Caribbean RADO Agenda

Kaieteur Sports – The Caribbean Regional Anti-Doping Organization (RADO) has announced its focus for the next six months, with Code Compliance, Education, and Testing being the top priorities.

The organization, in a release, said they aim to provide support to its Member Countries in completing the upcoming World Anti-Doping Code Compliance Questionnaire (CCQ), which will assess the implementation of the 2021 Code and International Standards.

Patrick Werleman, Chairman of Caribbean RADO, emphasized the importance of compliance and stated that his organization would help its member countries throughout the process to ensure that they are not deemed non-compliant. In addition to compliance, education, testing, and training are also high on the regional agenda.

Werleman highlighted the challenges facing anti-doping programs in the region, with resources being a major hurdle.

The organization is looking for ways to increase its revenue and maximize its limited resources for the benefit of its Member Countries.

The Chairman also acknowledged the difficulties faced by small nations in meeting the extensive requirements set by international organizations. To address this issue, Caribbean RADO is working to boost resources in individual member countries by engaging with regional governments.

During the recent Caribbean RADO Annual General Meeting held in Trinidad and Tobago, a new By-Law was adopted to govern the operations of Caribbean RADO.

The organization also engaged in courtesy visits with Hon. Shamfa Cudjoe, Minister of Sport and Community Development, as well as Ms. Diane Henderson, President of the Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee (TTOC). Both parties reiterated their commitment to the anti-doping program in the twin-island Republic.

The Caribbean RADO expressed its sincerest thanks to the Government of Trinidad and Tobago and the TTOC for facilitating the hosting of the 2023 Annual General Meeting. Grenada has been proposed as the host for the 2024 AGM.

Werleman commended Member Country Representatives and Delegates for their active participation in the Capacity Building Workshop and AGM discussions. He also outlined plans to increase the number of Doping Control Officers (DCOs) participating in major international events such as the Olympic Games and Panam Games.