Western Tigers humiliate Milerock FC

– McArthur pilots Police FC to GFF Elite League opening win

By Rawle Toney

Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Elite League made a triumphant return on Sunday with a double-header at the Police Sports Club Ground, Eve Leary.

The league, sponsored by KFC, had been on hiatus since March 2019, but the opening day did not disappoint with two exciting matches.

Western Tigers kicked off their hunt for supremacy in the league with a crushing 10-0 victory over Milerock FC.

The game was one-sided from the beginning, with Daniel Wilson scoring the first of his three goals just three minutes into the match. Wilson completed his hat-trick with goals in the 50th and 83rd minutes of the lopsided affair.

Jorrell Tyrrell (33′, 58′) also struck twice, Hubert Pedro (31′), Andrew Murray (44′), Malchi Grannum (71′), Trayon Bobb (80′) and Jermain Beckles (90+2′) all got on the scoresheet for Western Tigers.

Meanwhile, former Elite League champions Fruta Conquerors suffered a 2-0 defeat to Guyana Police Force (GPF) FC.

Nicholas McArthur, a former Conquerors player, found the net twice for Police FC in the 28th and 83rd minutes, leaving Fruta Conquerors with a tough start to their title defence.

The GFF Elite League will continue on Tuesday at Eve Leary with Victoria Kings facing Santos from 19:00hrs and the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) battling Ann’s Grove United from 21:00hrs.

Den Amstel FC, GDF FC, Victoria Kings, Buxton United Sports Club, Milerock FC, Ann’s Grove FC, Guyana Police Force FC, Fruta Conquerors, Western Tigers, and Santos FC are the competing teams.

The winner of the 2023 Elite League will receive a prize of $2M, while the runner-up purse stands at $1.8M. Third place will pocket $1.2 million.