Ray Daggers completes walk against “barefaced” Exxon contract from Berbice to Charity in 12 days

Kaieteur News – Publisher of Kaieteur News, Glenn Lall exclaimed, “It’s a victory for all Guyana,” moments after Ray Daggers on Monday afternoon completed his cross-country walk for a change to the “lopsided ExxonMobil Contract”.

Daggers walked a total of 202 miles from Moleson Creek, East Corentyne Berbice, Region 6 to Charity on the Essequibo Coast, Region Two within twelve days. The 65-year-old man started his final day of his journey around 09:00 hrs at La Union, Essequibo Coast and arrived in Charity around 15:30 hrs after walking a distance of 22 miles. As Daggers walked into the Charity Market Square, school children came out to greet him and scores of Essequibians who accompanied him on the final leg of his journey applauded him with cheers and chants.

Daggers after completing the journey said that the experience was a good one filled with enthusiasm which was made possible by the support and love he received from his fellow Guyanese throughout his walk. “It was a walk in the park. I enjoyed it,” Daggers said, while adding that he intends to return to Berbice with his cellphone to witness first hand some of the stories of poverty he heard while walking through the county.

“With the things I heard about little Africa, Little India and Black Bush Polder I will go back there with my cellphone to see for myself some of the conditions people are living under,” Daggers told Kaieteur News.

In an earlier interview with this newspaper, Daggers had related that he was told by Berbicians of children as young as five and six-years-old skipping school to hunt crabs so that their families could earn a living. Daggers has been walking not only for a change of the ExxonMobil Contract but also to educate the masses of how the oil company has been “robbing” the country of its fair share of revenue. “They have been shafting us, inflating costs…the more educated the people are, the less they will be able to come after us and shut us up,” Daggers said as he urged Guyanese to join in the fight for a renegotiation of the oil contract.

Born in Mahaicony, Daggers lived for quite some time overseas but paid attention to key occurrences in Guyana. The 65-year-old man said he was inspired to undertake the walk against the Exxon contract by the unrelenting efforts by Lall, who has been fighting for a change to the Exxon contract. “Mr. Lall has been putting forth the facts and he has done so without any help from government agencies, but with the help of his staff, and he has been providing a great service to this nation,” Daggers had said before setting out on his walk.