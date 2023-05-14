U.S. fugitive suspected of child sexual abuse nabbed in Guyana

Kaieteur News – A United States of America (U.S.) fugitive was on Friday arrested in Guyana after being wanted for months in his home country for allegedly sexually assaulting a child.

Bobby Allen Stark was arrested on the East Coast of Demerara (ECD) in the vicinity of MovieTowne. Stark, 52, is wanted on suspicion of sexual assault on a child by one that is in a position of trust.

According to The Gazette, a U.S. news agency, Stark, 52, is wanted on suspicion of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust, according to court records. The felony charge suggests a pattern of repeated abuse.

The news report stated that Stark was arrested on April 30, 2022, in connection with the charge. He posted a $25,000 bond on May 2 and failed to appear for a scheduled jury trial in El Paso County in October that year.

In March this year, the El Paso Sheriff’s Office, Colorado had issued a cash reward of up to US$1,000 for information on his whereabouts.

Efforts are being made to have Stark extradited.