U.S. fugitive suspected of child sexual abuse nabbed in Guyana

May 14, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – A United States of America (U.S.) fugitive was on Friday arrested in Guyana after being wanted for months in his home country for allegedly sexually assaulting a child.

S Fugitive, Bobby Allen Stark who was captured in Guyana. (Photo courtesy of El Paso Sheriff’s County)

Bobby Allen Stark was arrested on the East Coast of Demerara (ECD) in the vicinity of MovieTowne. Stark, 52, is wanted on suspicion of sexual assault on a child by one that is in a position of trust.

According to The Gazette, a U.S. news agency, Stark, 52, is wanted on suspicion of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust, according to court records. The felony charge suggests a pattern of repeated abuse.

The news report stated that Stark was arrested on April 30, 2022, in connection with the charge. He posted a $25,000 bond on May 2 and failed to appear for a scheduled jury trial in El Paso County in October that year.

In March this year, the El Paso Sheriff’s Office, Colorado had issued a cash reward of up to US$1,000 for information on his whereabouts.

Efforts are being made to have Stark extradited.

 

 

