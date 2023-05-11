Latest update May 11th, 2023 11:20 AM

Thrilling matches highlight day two of Woodpecker’s Junior National Squash C/chip

May 11, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur News – The second day of the Woodpecker’s 2023 Juniors’ National Squash Championship proved to be an exciting one for fans and athletes alike.

Kaylee Lowe (left) skilfully returns a close ball against Emily Fung-A-Fat

Young Ethan Bulkan (left) at work in his match against Matthew Daby

The Georgetown Club Courts were abuzz with the impressive display of talent showcased by the young athletes participating in the tournament.

In the U13 category, Ethan Bulkan and Justin Ten Pow emerged as standout players, securing victories in their respective matches.

The U15 Girls category saw Kaylee Lowe, Avian Wade, and Jnae Singh maintain their dominance with exceptional performances.

Meanwhile, Zion Hickerson made a remarkable comeback in the Boy U11 category, securing a convincing win after suffering two losses on the opening day of the championship.

The U17 category witnessed some thrilling matches, with Josh Verwey, Louis DaSilva, and Shiloh Asregado each registering a well-deserved victory. In the U19 division, Safirah Sumner, who had remained undefeated on the first day, experienced her first loss against Kirsten Gomes.

In a lone U11 match, Zion Hickerson showcased his skills and determination by defeating Jabril Alli in a convincing manner.

The final scores of 11-5, 11-6, and 11-8 reflected Hickerson’s dominance on the court. The U13 matches were equally captivating, as Justin Ten Pow emerged victorious against Jacob McDonald with a score of 3-0.

Following Ten Pow’s success, Ethan Bulkan showcased his talent by defeating both Kaiden Alli and Matthew Daby, securing two impressive wins in the competition.

The U15 categories provided spectators with an enthralling battle between Justin Gorberdhan and Nicholas Sawh. After an intense back-and-forth, Gorberdhan emerged triumphant with a hard-fought victory of 3-2.

Avian Wade and Jnae Singh also displayed their prowess, defeating Blake Edwards and Tiana Gomes, respectively. In a stunning upset, Kaylee Lowe surprised Emily Fung-A-Fat with a victory.

The U17 matches were filled with much intensity as Josh Verwey secured a comprehensive 3-0 victory against Demetri Lowe, while Louis Da Silva dominated Chad De Abreu with an impressive scoreline of 11-2, 11-0, 11-3.

In another captivating match, Shiloh Asregado emerged victorious over Jeremy Ten Pow, winning all three games. However, Safirah Sumner suffered her first loss against Kirsten Gomes in the Girls U19 category.

The tournament continues on Wednesday at the same venue, with Day Three action set to commence at 17:00 hours.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sports

