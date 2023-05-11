Latest update May 11th, 2023 11:20 AM

Lennox Braithwaite fires back!

May 11, 2023 Sports

…Guyanese’s poised to retain WIFBSC Individual title

Kaieteur Sports – Following a challenging first day of shooting at the 2023 edition of the West Indies Fullbore Individual Shooting Championships taking place at the Crabbs Rifle and Pistol Range here in Antigua and Barbuda, the Guyanese shooters, led by defending champion Lennox Braithwaite have all turned in better scores.

Lennox Braithwaite, (in blue) about to reload his rifle.

Lennox Braithwaite, (in blue) about to reload his rifle.

Lennox Braithwaite and the Range Officer having a chat at the 500 yards range.

Lennox Braithwaite and the Range Officer having a chat at the 500 yards range.

The first day saw Braithwaite trailing Trinidad and Tobago’s Dr Varma Rambaran by a couple of points 154.13 / 152.10 in the battle for Caribbean supremacy, with Canadian Geoff Woodman in the lead, 156.16.

The challenges were many for the shooters, the quality of the ammunition not being the best coupled with challenging winds coming across the range consistently during the day.

While some of the shooters prospered, many were not able to cope with what was being presented to them and as a result, dropped points that they would have been sinking, on a good day with fewer challenges.

Nonetheless, those marksmen and women who were lagging, met and came up with ways of countering and getting the better of what was presented, including the Guyanese shooters.

Day two was much better, with better scores recorded and Braithwaite, the Individual King of the Caribbean Ranges, clawing his way into a position to retain his championship trophy on today’s final day.

Dylan Fields

Sigmund Douglas

Captain of the Guyana Team, Dylan Fields, commented on the performances of his charges so far, himself clawing back encouragingly after being 15th on day one to 6th, heading into the final day.

“On day one, we found that the ammunition was not up to the standard that we are used to, and this had its challenges. Nevertheless, we found ways to reduce these effects. So, I would say that day one was about getting on terms with the challenges we faced, and Lennox was able to put in a really good performance,” Captain Fields said.

He added, “Today (Wednesday), what we had was a really strong performance by our team members and as a result, they all have shown that they are up to the task. I am happy that Lennox is at the top and the other team members are moving up the leaderboard.”

Captain Fields shared that on today’s final day, the shooters will continue like they did yesterday, pushing as hard as they can.

The ranges again will be 300 yards (2 sighting shots and 10 rounds to count), 500 yards (2 sightings shots and 7 rounds to count), and 600 yards (2 sighting shots and 15 rounds to count).

After the final shot fired at the 600 yards range, it would be tabulation time, and the top shot would be declared in the X, O, and Tiro Classes.

Following are the overall scores and positions for selected shooters over the first two days, a total of 42 shooters are contesting these individual championships.

Day One Individual Scores Team Guyana

Country                Name                                    Class      Event 1 Event 2 Event 3 Total
300 Yards            500 Yards            600 Yards

  1. Canada Geoff Woodman X         32.1                 74.7                 50.8                 156.16
    2. T&T                         Dr.Varma Rambaran   X         32.2                 73.7                 49.4                 154.13
    3. Guyana        Lennox Braithwaite    X         30.1                 74.5                 48.4                 152.10
    4. Jamaica        Dennis Nelson             X         31.1                 73.3                 48.3                 152.7
    5. Canada        Bruce Macdonald       X         33.3                 69.5                 48.1                 150.9
    6. Antigua       Anderson Perry           X         32.2                 71.7                 45.2                 148.11
    7.T&T                         Maj. Jeffrey Holder    X         34.4                 66.4                 48.2                 148.10
    8. Guyana        Sigmund Douglas       X         31.1                 70.2                 47.2                 148.5
    9. Barbados     Jason Wood                X         32.1                 73.7                 42.2                 147.10
    10. Barbados   Joshua Trotman           O         34.3                 69.4                 44.2                 147.9
    11. Barbados   Shellyann Hinds         X         32.4                 67.2                 48.2                 147.8
    15. Guyana      Dylan Fields                X         30.0                 69.3                 46.3                 145.6
    32. Guyana      Roberto Tewari           X         26.0                 61.0                 41.1                 128.1
    34. Guyana      Sherwin Felicien         X         25.0                 61.2                 40.0                 126.2
    35. Guyana      Leo Romalho              X         27.1                 58.0                 41.1                 126.2
    36. Guyana      Ryan Sampson            X         25.0                 60.0                 41.0                 126.0
    37. Guyana      Peter Persaud              X         25.1                 59.0                 38.2                 122.3
    41. Guyana      John Fraser                  X         DNF                65.2                 43.0                 108.2
    43. Guyana      Ransford Goodluck    X         26.1                 DNF                31.0                 57.1

    Day Two Individual Scores Team Guyana

Country          Name                          Class   Event 4           Event 5           Event 6           Total
300 Yards       500 Yards       600 Yards      

1. Canada        Geoff Woodman         X         72.8                 49.6                 35.4                 312.34
2. Guyana        Lennox Braithwaite    X         74.7                 49.4                 34.2                 309.23
3. Canada        Bruce Macdonald       X         70.2                 48.4                 33.2                 301.17
4. Antigua       Anderson Perry           X         70.7                 49.1                 33.2                 300.21
5. Barbados     Jason Wood                X         74.5                 46.3                 33.1                 300.19
6. Guyana        Dylan Fields                X         70.4                 47.3                 33.1                 295.14
7. Guyana        Sigmund Douglas       O         69.4                 47.3                 30.2                 294.14
8. Canada        Ric Melling                 X         71.2                 47.4                 33.1                 293.11
9. Barbados     Shellyann Hinds         X         68.4                 47.2                 30.1                 292.15
10. Barbados   Jennifer Jordon           X         70.3                 47.3                 35.2                 292.14
22. Guyana      Roberto Tewari           X         71.5                 47.1                 34.2                 280.9
25. Guyana      Leo Romalho              X         69.4                 47.4                 32.2                 274.12
27. Guyana      Sherwin Felicien         X         68.1                 47.5                 31.2                 272.10
29. Guyana      Ryan Sampson            X         63.5                 47.4                 34.3                 270.12
30. Guyana      Peter Persaud              O         70.7                 46.3                 28.0                 266.13
39. Guyana      John Fraser                  O         65.0                 47.3                 24.1                 244.6
42. Guyana      Ransford Goodluck     X         68.4                 47.3                 32.0                 204.8

 

 

 

