Budhan’s Memorial Sports Complex horserace meet set for tomorrow

Kaieteur Sports – The Budhan’s Memorial Sports Complex will be staging a horserace meet tomorrow, Sunday May 6th at the Club’s venue, No 66 Village, Corentyne Berbice, to get their 2023 programme off and running.

There are six races carded for the day with the event scheduled to attract a number of the leading lower class horses in Guyana.

The feature event on the day is for the L class and lower horses over one mile for a winning take of $180,000 and trophy.

There is a race for animals L class and lower none earners over six furlongs for a winner’s money of $90,000 and trophy.

There are other events for three years old Maiden horses, two years Trial (for two years old horses below L class), while there will be a race for Group One horses (animals below L class that never won a race) and another for group two horses (horses below L class that would have won before). All the other races will be six furlongs affairs.

Action is set to get underway at 12:30hrs and trophies and other memorabilia will be presented to winners, top jockey, stable and trainer among others. (Samuel Whyte)