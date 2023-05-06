Latest update May 6th, 2023 12:32 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Budhan’s Memorial Sports Complex horserace meet set for tomorrow

May 06, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur Sports – The Budhan’s Memorial Sports Complex will be staging a horserace meet tomorrow, Sunday May 6th at the Club’s venue, No 66 Village, Corentyne Berbice, to get their 2023 programme off and running.
There are six races carded for the day with the event scheduled to attract a number of the leading lower class horses in Guyana.
The feature event on the day is for the L class and lower horses over one mile for a winning take of $180,000 and trophy.

There is a race for animals L class and lower none earners over six furlongs for a winner’s money of $90,000 and trophy.

There are other events for three years old Maiden horses, two years Trial (for two years old horses below L class), while there will be a race for Group One horses (animals below L class that never won a race) and another for group two horses (horses below L class that would have won before). All the other races will be six furlongs affairs.

Action is set to get underway at 12:30hrs and trophies and other memorabilia will be presented to winners, top jockey, stable and trainer among others.  (Samuel Whyte)

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show

What You Need to Know Today:

Them operating like thief in the night with our resources.

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Exciting start to the GFF/Tiger Rental U13 Football League

Exciting start to the GFF/Tiger Rental U13 Football League

May 06, 2023

Kaieteur Sports – The Tiger Rentals Under-13 Football League Cup commenced yesterday at the Guyana Football Federation (GGF) Training Centre in Providence, East Bank Demerara. The first round...
Read More
Sheriff, Gibson triumph at Regatta Table Tennis Tournament

Sheriff, Gibson triumph at Regatta Table Tennis...

May 06, 2023

Sinclair bags 5 as Team Weekes wrap up 8 wicket win over Team Headley

Sinclair bags 5 as Team Weekes wrap up 8 wicket...

May 06, 2023

Amsterdam victorious, Allicock outclassed on Day 5

Amsterdam victorious, Allicock outclassed on Day

May 06, 2023

Da Silva to lead West Indies “A” on three-match “Test” tour to play Bangladesh “A”

Da Silva to lead West Indies “A” on...

May 06, 2023

Budhan’s Memorial Sports Complex horserace meet set for tomorrow

Budhan’s Memorial Sports Complex horserace meet...

May 06, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]