Berbice crowned champions of the U19 Inter County Super 50 tournament

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Cricket Board (GCB), Government of Guyana (GOG) and Ministry Of Culture, Youth and Sports (MCYS) Under-19 BOYS Inter-County SUPER-50 cricket TOURNAMENT final round concluded over the weekend seeing Berbice U19 thrashing the Select XI by 117 runs powered by blistering half centuries from Rampertab Ramnauth and Isaiah Thorne as Berbice stunned Select XI to claim U19 Super 50 title. Demerara U19 defeated Essequibo by 9 wickets in a low scoring match.

At Enmore

The match was reduced to 26 overs a-side due to constant rain. Berbice opted to bat first; posted a formidable 208-3 decorated with brilliant half centuries from Rampertab Ramnauth 90 (79 balls) and Isaiah Thorne 73 (29 balls) to put their side in command of the match. Select XI bowlers Ezeikel Wilson, Chanderpaul Hemraj and Sachin Balgobin took one wicket apiece.

In reply, Select XI with a target of 209 could only muster 91-6

from their allotted 26 overs. Top scoring for Select XI were Marlon Resunance 24 runs and Lakeram Matura 20. Thanks to a fine display of bowling from Leon Cecil, Jonathan Rampersaud, Aron Rogers and Salim Khan, all taking a wicket apiece to secure the title.

At Everest

Essequibo won the toss and chose to bat first. Perhaps not such a good decision as they met with a destructive bowling performance from Rivaldo Phillip. The young paceman led from the front; taking 5-7 from his five overs. Krsna Singh took 3-6, while Alvin Mohabir finished 2-15 as Essequibo Boys were rooted out for a paltry 47 runs including 13 extras with no batter getting into double figures.

In reply, Demerara crossed the line in 10.5 overs, losing one wicket in the process. Lawrence Pellew top scored with 20 runs (20 balls) while Jaden Campbelle and Mavindra Dindyal were left unbeaten on 17 runs and 5 runs respectively. Joash Charles finished 1-31.

The longer format (Three-Day) of GCB Under-19 season starts today. Demerara will face Berbice at Everest Cricket Club ground, while Essequibo tackle Select XI at Georgetown Cricket Club. Start time 10:00 hours.