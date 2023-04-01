Harpy Eagles losing altitude against Hurricanes

2022/23 West Indies Championship…

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Harpy Eagles (GHE) gained some much-needed traction on the penultimate day in the final round of the 2022/23 West Indies Championship against Leeward Islands Hurricanes (LIH), at the Guyana National Stadium (GNS), Providence.

Harpy Eagles, the tournament leader, showed grit to change their view of staring down the barrel of defeat to setting their sights on a more favorable outcome.

However, the visiting side has accumulated a wealth of momentum after a fortuitous first innings and require 62 more runs in the second innings to hand Guyana their only defeat of the season.

Hurricanes began their chase in the third session and are firmly on 81-1 from 30 overs at stumps, with nine wickets in hand.

Guyana were dismissed for 267 from 79 overs in their second innings, clearing the 125-run deficit set by Hurricanes after they posted 247 from 92.1 overs in the first innings. That total comfortably surpassed Guyana’s first innings score of 122 from 44.1 overs.

Day three commenced with Guyana on 48-1 as the pair of Tagenarine Chanderpaul and Kevlon Anderson added only two runs to their 42-run partnership before the fall of the second wicket.

Chanderpaul fell for 20 without adding to his overnight total while Anderson was to next to follow for 31 as the score read 68-3.

That brought the captain, Leon Johnson, to the crease to play his last First Class four-day innings and pair with Kemol Savory.

Unfortunately, it was an anticlimactic end as he lost his wicket for nine runs to Cornwall, who picked up four wickets in the morning session.

Harpy Eagles lost Tevin Imlach (2) six runs later, then a valiant recovery was staged. Savory retired hurt early in his innings from being struck on the right quadriceps by a delivery.

Kevin Sinclair (31) and Veerasammy Permaul (65), who recorded a resilient half century, added valuable runs down the order with a 61-run partnership but the latter fell in an attempt to clear the rope.

Savory returned to save further damage and did a brilliant job but teammates continued to tumble at the other end.

Anthony Adams (0), Shamar Joseph (12) and Nial Smith offered little resistance while Savory was left unbeaten on 66.

Cornwall ended with 4-48, Jeremiah Louis picked up 3-66, Karima Gore copped 2-4 and Colin Archibald bagged 1-52.

Hurricanes started their reply solidly and got to 46 before the loss of opener, Larry Audain (12), in the 20th over.

Kieran Powell (47*) and Keacy Carty (17*) pressed on wisely for the remainder of the final session yesterday, taking Hurricanes safely to close of play.

Today the match resumes from 10:00hrs.

Other matches…

Windward Islands Hurricanes 237 from 66.5 overs (Alick Athanaze 59, Tevyn Walcott 55, Ryan John 41; Akeem Jordan 5-44) & 225 from 73.2 overs (Sunil Ambris 79, Ryan John 37*; Jomel Warrican 4-58) lead Barbados Pride 227 from 90.4 overs (Sheyne Moseley 112, Rashawn Worrell 35; Larry Edward 6-43) and Barbados 28-3* Sheyne Moseley 10; Kenneth Dember 1-1) by 208 runs.

Trinidad and Tobago Red Force 302 from 86.5 overs (Terrence Hinds 94, Anderson Phillip 63*; Derval Greene 3-56) and 102-1* from 24.2 overs (Vikash Mohan 44*, Kamil Pooran 39; Jermaine Blackwood 1-16) defeated Jamaica Scorpions 125 from 29.4 overs (Derval Greene 39, Jeavor Royal 27; Tion Webster 5¹¹1-36, Terrence Hinds 3-40) & 275 from 70.5 overs (Leroy Lugg 66; Jermaine Blackwood 68; Imran Khan 4-47, Anderson Phillip 2-46) by 9 wickets.