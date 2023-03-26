Boxing Association to commence weekly training programme at ‘Six Head’ Gym

Kaieteur News – With an emphasis on building on the momentum of a successful 2022, the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) will institute a weekly training programme which is scheduled to commence on Friday 31st at the Andrew ‘Six Head’ Lewis Gym, Albouystown, a release from the association informed.

The weekly initiative will last for the remainder of the year and is expected to attract the participation of senior and U16 pugilists from the environs of Georgetown, Linden, Essequibo, and Berbice.

The Andrew ‘Six Head’ Lewis Gym, which will serve as the facility for the entirety of the programme, has undergone an extensive refurbishment by the Government of Guyana and is expected to host in excess of 20 boxers. The pugilists will enter the training facility on Friday and will remain until Sunday.

Cuban coach Franciso Roldan, who is scheduled to return to local shores on April 4th, will form part of the training apparatus that will also include national coach Lennox Daniels and Technical Director Terrence Poole.

According to the GBA President Steve Ninvalle, the initiative was conceptualised to serve as a high-performance platform, which will better equip pugilists with the requisite training mechanisms and structures in preparation for international sojourns.

He elucidated, “This programme will form the backbone of the association’s preparatory drive for the impending international assignments which is inclusive of a world championship and youth championship. We have opted to take a qualitative approach, as we envision having the best pugilists participate in the camps in what is expected to be a highly technical and intense initiative. It is essentially high-performance training which will be conducted weekly for the remainder of the year, and it will also ensure that our U16 programme which is a critical transitionary age group of our nursery programme, remains vibrant.”

Ninvalle further stated that, pugilists in particular from the Mining town of Linden, have been failed by their respective coaches and that their participation in this initiative is critical if they are to ascertain quality training.