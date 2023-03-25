Second round wraps up this weekend

Milo U18 Football Tournament…

Kaieteur News – Another eight matches are billed to be contested this weekend in the Petra organised Milo Under-18 Schools Football Tournament at the Ministry of Education (MoE) Ground, Carifesta Avenue, which will bring an end to the second round.

Day seven unfolds today, March 25, when New Amsterdam and St Stanislaus College collide in the first match at 11:00 hrs. In the second match, defending champion, Christianburg/Wismar Secondary School (CWSS), engage 8th of May Secondary from 12:45hrs.

At 14:00 the third of five matches kicks off between Berbice Educational Institute and St Cuthbert’s Mission then North Ruimveldt lock horns with President’s College from 15:45hrs. The day culminates with a showdown featuring Annandale and New Central High from 17:30 hrs.

The action continues tomorrow, March 26, with four bouts on the card starting from 11:00 hrs as Marian Academy and Bush Lot meet in the opening match followed by Charity versus Westminster at 12:45 hrs.

Ann’s Grove meet Vergenoegen from 14:00 hrs before the final second round match between Cummings Lodge and Charlestown unravels from 15:45hrs. The third is billed to get underway on April 1 at the same venue.

This tournament is sponsored by Nestlé through their Milo brand, sanctioned by the Ministry of Education, supported by MASSY Distribution, GINMIN, GENEQUIP and MVP Sports.