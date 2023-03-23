Ramson, Munroe dismiss talks of ‘Government takeover’ at GOA

…GOA president gives attention to development

By Rawle Toney

Kaieteur News – Following the announcement of the nominees for the Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) executive committee for their just-concluded elections, there has been lots of chatter, particularly from its outgoing president, about a takeover from the Government of Guyana.

After the casting of votes from eligible associations on Tuesday at Olympic House, Godfrey Munroe was elected president, while president of the Guyana Boxing Association, Steve Ninvalle, president of the Guyana Hockey Board Phillip Fernandes, and Guyana Lawn Tennis Association president Cristy Campbell is the new Vice Presidents.

Garfield Wiltshire returned as treasurer, and assistance will come from Guyana Basketball Federation (GBF) president Michael Singh.

General Secretary is Attorney-At-Law Vidushi Persaud-McKinnon; the Assistant Secretary position is Emelia Ramdhani, president of the Guyana Badminton Association.

However, with Ninvalle being the Director of Sport at the National Sports Commission (NSC) and Campbell and Fernandes sitting as Commissioners, some believe that their government affiliation threatens the autonomy of sport.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) is strict on Government interference in the affairs of its National Olympic Committee operations.

The IOC has warned its Members to not accept from governments, organizations, or other parties any mandate or instructions liable to interfere with the freedom of their action and vote.

However, the IOC Charter states that “in order to fulfill their mission, the NOCs may cooperate with governmental bodies, with which they shall achieve harmonious relations. However, they shall not associate themselves with any activity which would be in contradiction with the Olympic Charter.”

Quizzed about the concerns, Munroe argued that most members of the executive committee were former athletes who turned to sports administration following their playing careers.

“So, yeah, I think that’s a myth of somebody’s imagination, but it emphasizes the point that ultimately, the persons who might be spewing that are not in alignment or understand what alignment means, and if you want to achieve results and we won’t focus on that from this committee level, we want to focus on the positive engagement and move forward things in a structured manner,” Munroe said.

Meanwhile, Minister Ramson reasoned that “Every single person here, everyone was before I got into government. And if I can add, a lot oftentimes when people are looking for something to cling on, where especially in a competitive situation and they have to clamor for votes and look for votes and know how they’re going to get support.”

Minister Ramson also pointed to the GOA’s constitution, which he said “allows for persons who are involved in sport to constitute the members of the executive committee. It’s enshrined in the tenants of the Constitution to avoid persons from just not coming in from the outside who might not be. So the legitimate persons with vested interests occupy the halls or the seats of this committee.”

It was reported that several countries are at varying stages of introducing laws that curtail the power and jurisdiction of their NOCs.

Among them are the likes of India, Greece, South Africa, and Italy, which is due to host the 2026 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games.