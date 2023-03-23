Elderly woman killed, body dumped next to her home

– grandson held after neightbours reported hearing cries of “murder”

Kaieteur News – An elderly woman was found dead Wednesday morning on Russel Street, Charlestown, Georgetown and police have concluded she was murdered.

In a statement police said they are investigating the alleged murder committed on Patricia Bovell, an 89-year-old Pensioner of Lot 57 Russel Street, Charlestown, Georgetown. The alleged murder occurred between 19th March 2023 and 22nd March 2023 at Russel Street between Broad and Howes Streets. Her grandson, Yonnic Gilpin, is reportedly the main suspect.

According to the police enquiries disclosed that Sunday, at about 21:05hrs, Yolanda James, a 32-year-old niece of the deceased woman, visited the said home and did not see her. James said she enquired from Gilpin as to the whereabouts of Patricia Bovell, and he told her that he had taken her to Georgetown Public Hospital because she was feeling unwell. Based on that information, James made checks at GPHC, and the deceased could not be accounted for at that hospital. As a result, she made a report at Ruimveldt Police Station of the disappearance of Bovell, police said.

According to police investigations were conducted during which Gilpin was arrested in relation to the missing person report. Gilpin was interviewed and related that on 19th March 2023 at about 04:00hrs, Bovell fell ill. He took her to Georgetown Public Hospital using a passing taxi. Checks were made at the Georgetown Public Hospital by the Police, which revealed that the now deceased woman was never at GPHC, as stated by Gilpin.

As a result, the Police canvassed the area at Russel Street and received information from neighbours that they heard screams of “murder” coming from the deceased residence on 19th March 2023 at about 04:00hrs. Neighbours said the cries went on for about 5 to 10 minutes, and then the place became quiet. Acting on this information, a party of police ranks checked at Lot 57 Russel Street, Charlestown, with Gilpin but was unsuccessful. Gilpin was further interviewed, and he maintained the said story. On 22nd March 2023, at about 10:00hrs, the Police received information of a stench coming from the alleyway near the deceased woman’s home. The Police, acting on this information, went to this location and found a body of a female in a partially decomposed state, wrapped in a blue and white sheet, among garbage. The body was naked. The crime scene was processed, and the deceased’s body is currently at Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, awaiting a post-mortem examination. Several persons were questioned, and statements were taken.

Meanwhile, detectives have since learnt that Bovell’s grandson is mentally ill. Investigators were forced to take him to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) for a psychiatric evaluation. The psychiatrist who attended to him have told police that he is indeed a patient at the Hospital’s Psychiatric ward, but is of sound mind to be interviewed by detectives. Investigation continues with the main suspect in police custody.