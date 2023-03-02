Two men die as motorbike crashes into car

Kaieteur News – Two men on Tuesday night died after the motorcycle they were riding collided with a car on the No.79 Public Road, Corentyne Berbice.

Dead are: motorcyclist, Devindra Sampal Lakhraj, 30 of Rahaman Street, Corriverton and pillion rider, Ronny Persaud, 24 of Springlands, Upper Corentyne, Berbice. The driver of the car involved in the accident is presently in police custody, while passenger Mary Devair who was sitting in the front passenger’s seat of the car when the accident took place, is presently hospitalised at the New Amsterdam Hospital.

According to the police, Lakhraj was proceeding north along the western side at a fast rate of speed on his motorcycle when he crashed into the car – HC 7188 which was proceeding south on the eastern lane with passenger Devair. Lakhraj and Persaud were pitched off the motorcycle, resulting in both men receiving bodily injuries. They were rushed to the Skeldon Public Hospital where they were pronounced dead on arrival

.

The passenger in the car was also rushed to the Skeldon Hospital and subsequently transferred to the New Amsterdam Hospital. The driver of the car was taken into custody at the scene of the accident. Meanwhile, the wife of Lakhraj, Alfazeema Ally said she last saw her husband

Tuesday afternoon around 17:00hrs when he visited her at her workplace to inquire when she will be off from work. “Me tell he, me gon done work ten o’clock because he phone not working and he call me after nine from he friend phone and ask me what time me go done work and me tell he 10:30 and around 11:00 somebody call me and tell me he reach up in an accident,” Ally said.

Mother of Ronny Persaud, Ramkumarie Persaud, said she also saw her son Tuesday afternoon after he returned from work and tended to his livestock. She said he told her that he was going to visit his friend and that when he returns home, he will eat dinner. “He told me it got a Chutney show at the road and he tell me seh he going by the Chutney show and when the show finish, he go come home back and that was it,” Persaud disclosed. An investigation is ongoing.