Georgetown Dominoes Association to stage fund raising tourney on Sunday

Latest update February 20th, 2023 12:59 AM
Feb 20, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur News – The Georgetown Dominoes Association (GDA) will stage a fund-raising tournament next Sunday at the Guyana National Stadium tarmac, East Bank Demerara.
The tournament dubbed “GDA Big Bash The Ministers Edition” will attract affiliates of the Association as well as teams from Corporation, Ministries and the Private Sector.
President of the GDA Hazim Hakh said Sundays tournament will be a first of its kind at the National Stadium and will serve as a fund raiser for the Association as Guyana prepare to host the World Dominoes championships in August this year.
“We anticipate over 40 teams to take part in the tournament and we have extended invitations to clubs in Linden, Berbice, East Coast Demerara, Bartica and West Demerara as well as the private sector and government ministries,” he added.
Prizes will be awarded to the top four finishers with the first place team receiving $300,000 dollars and a trophy, second securing $150,000 plus a trophy, third place $75,000 and a trophy and fourth place $35,000 and a trophy.
The Most Valuable Player in the final will receive $15,000.
Association and first division teams will pay $15,000 to register while ministries and private sector teams will pay $10,000 registration fee.
Interested officials can contact the following numbers to register 642-8179, 659-8672 or 600-6200.
Double-six time is 2 p.m.
