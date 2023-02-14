Who is de man?

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – When de oil contract was fuss made public, it did send a man into depression. At de man fuss press conference in 2018, he complain how he felt a little depressed and sad. When some of dem reporter hear, dem did want go and get some Limacol fuh de man. Den dem remember de man muss be gat plenty of dat already.

De man was so depressed that he claimed dat just when it look as if de country would turn de corner, it end up mekking bad agreements. Y’all think yall know who is de man?

De man even claim de government sacrifice long-term gains fuh short-term benefits. He seh how we give up billions in de future fuh a few millions now. Y’all think y’all know who is de man?

De same man even talk how if de APNU+AFC bring a motion in parliament for a renegotiation of the oil contract, de PPPC would support de motion. So dem boys hoping dat de APNU+AFC would do so and put de matter to de test.

De same man even criticized de government’s position on gas. He claim how when he meet with de oil company, he ask dem whether dem do any feasibility study on de gas and what were the incremental benefits to de country and company of pumping de gas back into de wells. He said until dat question is answered through a feasibility study of de gas, de Coal-a-Shun should not have signed any agreement relating to gas. Y’all know who de man wah did seh dese things?

De man did even claim how de contract was stacked in favour of de company. Now is dat not de type of contract yuh feel should be renegotiated? Somebody even carry out a poll and report how 82% of the population wanted the contract renegotiated. But now it looks as if de views of the de population nah matter when it comes to renegotiation.

Talk half. Leff half!