East Canje men shot during fight with hunters

Kaieteur News – An argument among five men on a livestock farm in New Forest, East Canje Berbice has landed two persons in the hospital and three others in police custody.

Regional Commander Shivpersaud Bacchus confirmed that ranks are investigating an alleged shooting incident that occurred yesterday at around 03:00hrs. Injured and hospitalised are Rafeek Khan, 49 and Luke Persaud, 41, both of Betsy Ground, East Canje Berbice. Police have arrested three men, including the employer of the injured men, and they are assisting police with investigations.

Gail Persaud, 45, who is the sister of Luke Persaud, told reporters that her brother suffered injuries to his face from bullet fragments, bullets that were fired by two of the suspects. Khan is said to be hospitalised in a serious condition and had to undergo emergency surgery.

Kaieteur News understands that Luke Persaud and Rafeek Khan have been employed with Devin Bissoon on his livestock farm in New Forest for a few weeks and on the evening of the incident after their work was completed on the farm, they opted to BBQ some chicken and have a few drinks. It is alleged by Persaud that two of the suspects (not the employer) would usually hunt in the area for wild animals. They were in the area both armed with their hunting firearms.

Gail said her brother told her that they were all drinking together and at some point, an argument ensued causing the employer (Bissoon) to throw the suspect’s firearms out of the farmyard and also told them to leave the premises. “…they take a couple of drinks with them and they start to behave badly, so the owner put them out and they had two guns and the owner take the guns and throw them out the yard and put them out and the one guy jump the fence back and pick up the gun and start shooting.” Gail Persaud disclosed.

It was further disclosed that her brother, Khan, and their employer ran inside the farmhouse to take cover and attempted to block the entry door with a chair, but the shots fired by the suspects pierced through the door and walls, injuring Khan and Persaud in the process. “They bar the door and go in and lock up in the house and they put a chair behind the door and still they want to go in the house, they bruk down the landing and wanted to go in the house and then dem start to shoot through the chair and the shot catch the other guy and the fragments pitch up on my brother’s face.” The woman said. The gunmen then escaped but were subsequently arrested by police and taken into custody at the Central Police Station in New Amsterdam.