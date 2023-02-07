Govt. seeks contractors for $3B sea defence works

Latest update February 7th, 2023 12:59 AM

Kaieteur News – Kick-starting its river and sea defence programme for the year, the Ministry of Public Works is currently seeking contractors to execute a number of sea defence projects in Regions Two, Three, Four, Five, Six and 10 for an estimated cost of $3,367,000,000.

In a newspaper advertisement, the ministry stated that these projects which are expected to open on February 15 at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office have been divided into 25 lots. The tender document revealed that works for Region Two are slated for areas such: La Resource Maria’s Delight, Goed Intent, Abrams Zuil, Cullen all on the Essequibo Coast. It is estimated that these works would cost $402,000,000.

In Region Three works are slated for Belle Plaine, Maria’s Johanna, Zeelandia all located on the Wakenaam Island, Uniform, Cane Garden, Okum/Retrieve, Belfield all located on Leguan Island, and at Uitvlugt, Anna Catherina, Zeeburg and Zeelugt. According to the Ministry engineer, the works are estimated to cost $1,761,000,000.

As for Region Four, works are slated for Friendship on the East Bank of Demerara and Cambridge at Mahaica. The two are estimated at $176,000,000. In Region Five, works are planned for West Coast Berbice between Weldaad and Washington, at Abary River Dam, and on the East Coast of Demerara between Bygeval and Essex. It is estimated to cost $572,000,000.

For Region Six construction of rip rap sea defence would be executed along Crabwood Creek, at No. 81 Village, and between Wellington Park and Eversham located in Corentyne. These sea defence works are pegged at $318,000,000.

Lastly in Region 10, works are slated for Speightland located in Linden and estimated to cost $138,000,000. As was reported, the river and sea defence this year will be further strengthened as the Government allocated in its National Budget, a total of $4.9 billion (US$20M) to repair and maintain those areas.

