Patrons hit the floor, scamper to safety as man goes berserk firing shots in E.C.D. bar

Jan 29, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – A 33-year-old man of Belle West, Canal No.2, West Bank Demerara (WBD) was on Friday arrested by police on the East Coast of Demerara (ECD) after he allegedly discharged a loaded firearm at a bar at Good Hope, ECD.

Police in their statement said that around 23:40hrs, the incident occurred at the ‘626 Bar’.

The firearm and ammunition that were recovered by police.

Police said that on Friday night, the suspect and his 28-year-old cousin, a businessman of Bel Air Village, Georgetown, who is a licensed firearm holder of a Taurus pistol, were at the bar consuming alcohol, when the suspect (who had his cousin’s firearm in his possession) took out the pistol from his waist and discharged a shot in the air.

However, an eyewitness said that several shots were fired which caused patrons to seek cover. There were no reported injuries.

Following the ordeal, the police were alerted and responded to the incident which led to the suspect and several other persons being contacted and searched. Police said the firearm and 11 matching rounds of ammunition were found in his waist.

The suspect told police that the firearm was given to him by a friend (whom police later learnt was his cousin from Bel Air), who was also drinking with him at the bar. The area was searched, and one .32 spent shell was recovered.

The cousin subsequently told ranks that the firearm belongs to him. The duo was told of the offence, cautioned and arrested. The men are currently at the Vigilance Police Station pending the completion of investigations into the incident.

Oil money vanishing in thin air

BCQS Squash Masters starts Wednesday

Jan 29, 2023

– Over 15 International Players to attend Kaieteur News – The Guyana Squash Association (GSA) commences the local squash season with the BCQS Squash Masters Competition from Wednesday,...
Guyana Chess Federation appoints Vice President and New Director

Jan 29, 2023

Shabazz completes Communications Course in Europe

Jan 29, 2023

Brathwaite strokes unbeaten century on day one of tour match against Zimbabwe XI

Jan 29, 2023

Shaffeeullah Sawmills sponsors BCB Upper Corentyne Schools U-19 Tourney

Jan 29, 2023

Nand Persaud Sky Plus Sprint Classic Horserace meet set for March 5

Jan 29, 2023

