Patrons hit the floor, scamper to safety as man goes berserk firing shots in E.C.D. bar

Kaieteur News – A 33-year-old man of Belle West, Canal No.2, West Bank Demerara (WBD) was on Friday arrested by police on the East Coast of Demerara (ECD) after he allegedly discharged a loaded firearm at a bar at Good Hope, ECD.

Police in their statement said that around 23:40hrs, the incident occurred at the ‘626 Bar’.

Police said that on Friday night, the suspect and his 28-year-old cousin, a businessman of Bel Air Village, Georgetown, who is a licensed firearm holder of a Taurus pistol, were at the bar consuming alcohol, when the suspect (who had his cousin’s firearm in his possession) took out the pistol from his waist and discharged a shot in the air.

However, an eyewitness said that several shots were fired which caused patrons to seek cover. There were no reported injuries.

Following the ordeal, the police were alerted and responded to the incident which led to the suspect and several other persons being contacted and searched. Police said the firearm and 11 matching rounds of ammunition were found in his waist.

The suspect told police that the firearm was given to him by a friend (whom police later learnt was his cousin from Bel Air), who was also drinking with him at the bar. The area was searched, and one .32 spent shell was recovered.

The cousin subsequently told ranks that the firearm belongs to him. The duo was told of the offence, cautioned and arrested. The men are currently at the Vigilance Police Station pending the completion of investigations into the incident.