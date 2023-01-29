Govt. issues call for contractors to rebuild and furnish Christ Church Secondary

Kaieteur News – Efforts are being made to have the Christ Church Secondary School rebuilt. The school was destroyed by fire earlier this month.

According to an invitation for bids (IFB) issued by the Ministry of Education and published in Saturday’s edition of the Kaieteur News, reputable contractors are being sought for the ‘Reconstruction and Furnishing’ of the school.

According to the IFB, bidding will be conducted through the National Committee Bidding (NCB) procedures, specified in the Procurement Act 2003, and Regulations 2004.

Bids for the project are slated to open on February 16, 2023 at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office.

No estimated cost for the project. However, government has allocated some $12.4B for the construction, rehabilitation, extension, and maintenance of educational facilities across the country.

During the presentation of this year’s budget, Senior Minister of Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh said that part of the $12.4B will also finance the reconstruction of the St. George’s Secondary, which was also destroyed by a fire.

On January 12, 2023, fire deemed to be as a result of arsonists gutted the Christ Church Secondary School. This was the second fire at the school in eight days. The first had erupted in the school’s science laboratory and was caused by chemical reaction combustion. Firefighters had saved the building from burning then and had removed all chemicals from the building to prevent a recurrence.

Taking into consideration the time of day that both fires occurred (16:29 p.m. and 17:22 p.m.), coupled with the fact that the second fire had several points of origin (seats), the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) determined that the fire was “maliciously set by person or persons unknown.”

On January 16, 2023, the Fire Service disclosed that an electrical inspection was also done at the building and the results have ruled out the possibility that the second fire could have been an electrical one.

Kaieteur News had reported that the massive fire left some 502 students and 39 teachers displaced. The students and teachers of the school are now being accommodated at the Cyril Potter College of Education (CPCE) located at Turkeyen, Greater Georgetown.