GCB names Harpy Eagles Squad for West Indies Championship opening rounds

Jan 22, 2023 Sports

– Savory, Nedd, Joseph and Nandu earn First Class selection

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) has announced a 13-man squad for the first and second rounds of the West Indies Championship, 2023.

Kemol Savory

Shamar Joseph

The Guyana Harpy Eagles will play Barbados Pride at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua, from February 1, 2023, to February 4, 2023, and Windward Islands Volcanoes at the National Stadium in Grenada from February 8, 2023, to February 11, 2023.

The Guyana Harpy Eagles squad reads Leon Johnson (Captain), Veerasammy Permaul (Vice Captain), Chandrapaul Hemraj, Matthew Nandu, Kemol Savory, Tevin Imlach, Anthony Bramble, Kevin Sinclair, Nial Smith, Ronsford Beaton, Akshaya Persaud, Ashmead Nedd and Shamar Joseph.

The Manager is Albert Clements, Head Coach Ryan Hercules, Assistant Coach Garvin Nedd, Cricket Analyst Keshava Ramphal and Physiotherapist Angelica Holder.

The reserves are Mavindra Dindyal, Kevlon Anderson, Demeteri Cameron, Richie Looknauth and Antony Adams.

Matthew Nandu

Prior to the expected Guyana Harpy Eagles departure on Sunday, January 29, 2023, the squad and reserves will be engaged in training

Ashmead Nedd (Getty Images)

session from Monday, January 23, 2023 to Friday, January 27, 2023 at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence.

