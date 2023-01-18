Petra Organisation to kick off 2023 Calendar in February

– To explore Inter University Tournament

Kaieteur News – After quite a successful return to activities in 2022, the vibrant Petra Organisation has recently released their calendar of events for 2023, which will see them attempt to host a total of ten grassroots football tournaments in 11 months.

Petra was able to host six tournaments in six months yesteryear, but now with a full year ahead, they will have the opportunity to effectively fulfill their objectives.

This year’s first tournament will be the seventh Under-18 Secondary Schools Round Robin/Knockout Tournament, which is scheduled to commence in February and culminate in April. After that, the fourth ExxonMobil Boys and Girls Under-14 Football Tournament will begin in May and is expected to conclude in July.

Also expected to commence in May will be the Limacol Senior Round Robin/Knockout Football Tournament. This three-month tournament is projected to close its curtains in August.

That will make way for the fourth annual Turbo Senior Knockout Football Tournament which begins in August and concludes in September.

In September, the GuyOil/Trade Wind Tankers Under-18 Secondary School League kicks off, with November set as the closing period.

Petra’s longest running tournament, the Courts Pee Wee Under-11 Primary Schools Football Tournament, will commence its tenth edition in October with the culmination set for November.

The seventh edition of the Girls Primary School Football Tournament is on the cards to be kicked off in October. However, Kaieteur Sports understands that this event is unsponsored.

The fifth Petra Futsal Community-Based Futsal Tournament, a tourney equipped with male and female divisions, will also kick off in October and is expected to conclude in December.

December will welcome the fourth edition of the KFC Goodwill International Secondary Schools Under-18 Tournament, the event that traditionally wraps up Petra’s season.

Additionally, the Co-Directors disclosed that they brainstormed the idea of a new kid on the block, the tournament that completes the 10-count; the inaugural Universities/Technical Institutes Football Tournament.

They (Petra) have already identified the period of September to October for the hosting of the event, but it is still in its catalyst stage. The Directors believe, with the right amount of the support, it can become a reality.

Troy Mendonca, one of the Co-Directors said, “We expect a better year for grassroots football. We are hoping to further strengthen our partnerships with our affiliates and stick to our mandate of helping to develop grassroots football in the country.”

“We are thankful that we now have more time on our hands since the return to activities, but as I mentioned before, it is not about the amount of tournaments we hold in a year, it is about us effectively bridging those gaps between age groups to help with the development of our youths,” he mentioned.

----