RHTYSC Namilco, Pepsi and Bakewell Cricket teams present University Scholarship to Jonathan Rampersaud

Kaieteur News – The Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club since its formation in 1990 by three times Commonwealth youth service awardee, the St Francis Xavier Roman Catholic Youth Club, has always placed special emphasis on the importance of education for its membership and youths across the ancient county. On Thursday last the club continued this tradition by handing over a University of Guyana scholarship to its nineteen years Asst Secretary Jonathan Rampersaud.

The national under19 vice captain is currently attending classes at the Tain Campus of the University as he seeks to obtain a Bachelor Degree in Business Management.

Earlier this year, he passed with distinction in his Associate Degree. RHTYSC Secretary Hilbert Foster had committed to Rampersaud mom Rohanie that the RHTYSC would assist her son in his pursuit of an educational background. Foster stated that the commitment was made as he was very impressed by the drive and hard work of Rampersaud to succeed on and off the cricket field and also to support his mom who is the single breadwinner in the home. He noted that his Assistant has always placed special emphasis on his education and had also excelled at the CSEC while being a student of J.C Chandisingh Secondary School.

The scholarship was made possible by the RHTYSC Namilco First Division, Bakewell Second Division and Pepsi Under19 teams. Rampersaud, who recently was the leading wicket taker for Guyana under19 team in the 2022 CWI Regional Tournament, plays for all three teams. He is the captain of the Pepsi under19 team, vice captain of the Bakewell Second Division team while he is a senior member of the Namilco Thunderbolt First Division team. Among his teammates are Kevin Sinclair, Kelvon Anderson, Junior Sinclair, Clinton Pestano, Shawn Perriera, Assad Fudadin, Eon Hooper, Shemaine Campbelle, Mahendra Gopilall, Jermey Sandia, Shabika Gajnabi, Sheneta Grimmond, Matthew Pottaya and Jason Sinclair.

The scholarship is a continuation of the cricket teams efforts to promote the importance of education under their massive say no/say yes programme directed to over eighty youths in the ancient county. The teams under the programme hosts the annual Republic Bank Summer Camp, honors teachers and outstanding students, distributes educational materials including school bags, hosting educational competition programmes like essay, spelling bees, debating and assisting students with bicycles to attend school. The teams also publish youth magazines, stickers, youth information booklets and the placement of billboards in the county.

Rampersaud in brief remarks stated that he was very happy that the club that he has represented since he was twelve years has invested into his future. He committed himself to making his teammates and club very proud.