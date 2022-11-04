Teixeira’s letter can earn the first prize for literature in the fiction category

Dear Editor,

MP Gail Teixeira’s letter published today’s Stabroek News November 2, 2022, titled ‘GUYANA IS RAPIDLY MOVING FORWARD AND INCLUDING ALL PEOPLE REGARDLESS OF RACE, CLASS, GEOGRAPHY’ could well earn the first prize for literature in the fiction writing department.

It is unnecessary to respond in detail except to note or boast first that we are the fastest growing economy in this part of the world. Be that as it may, as a purported Socialist, the good Lady should know that what is relevant and important is how much ordinary people and in particular those assumed to be non- supporters of the PPP are benefiting.

The Good Lady has conveniently ignored a recent report from the World Bank which states as follows:- ‘That Guyana’s poverty rate is among the highest in the Latin America and Caribbean (LAC) region.’

The Hon. MP and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance has carefully ignored a plea to her Government to immediately double the salary and wages of public servants earning less than one hundred and twenty thousand ($120,000) dollars per month.

Dear Editor, the people who are now cutting corners to find the money to pay the fees for the upcoming CXC Examinations and must pay more for all of the basic food items are not interested in propaganda nor the pennies and crumbs from the Master’s table but a living wage so that they can live with some level of dignity. They say you can fool some of the people some at a time but not all the people all the time.

Hamilton Green

Elder