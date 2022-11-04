Latest update November 4th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Teixeira’s letter can earn the first prize for literature in the fiction category

Nov 04, 2022 Letters

Dear Editor,

MP Gail Teixeira’s letter published today’s Stabroek News November 2, 2022, titled ‘GUYANA IS RAPIDLY MOVING FORWARD AND INCLUDING ALL PEOPLE REGARDLESS OF RACE, CLASS, GEOGRAPHY’ could well earn the first prize for literature in the fiction writing department.

It is unnecessary to respond in detail except to note or boast first that we are the fastest growing economy in this part of the world.  Be that as it may, as a purported Socialist, the good Lady should know that what is relevant and important is how much ordinary people and in particular those assumed to be non- supporters of the PPP are benefiting.

The Good Lady has conveniently ignored  a recent report from the World Bank which states as follows:-  ‘That Guyana’s poverty rate is among the highest in the Latin America and Caribbean (LAC) region.’

The Hon. MP and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance has carefully ignored a plea to her Government to immediately double the salary and wages of public servants earning less than one hundred and twenty thousand ($120,000) dollars per month.

Dear Editor, the people who are now cutting corners to find the money to pay the fees for the upcoming CXC Examinations and must pay more for all of the basic food items are not interested in propaganda nor the pennies and crumbs from the Master’s table but a living wage so that they can live with some level of dignity. They say you can fool some of the people some at a time but not all the people all the time.

Hamilton Green

Elder

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Blunt of the Day

Sports

Team Guyana optimistic of success at FIBA 3×3 AmeriCup as tournament bounces off today in Miami

Team Guyana optimistic of success at FIBA 3×3 AmeriCup as...

Nov 04, 2022

By Rawle Toney in Miami (compliments of: MVP Sports and Shi Oil) Kaieteur News – Guyana’s male and female 3×3 teams at the FIBA AmeriCup Basketball tournament in Miami, Florida, are all...
Read More
CWSS, Golden Grove set for captivating finale

CWSS, Golden Grove set for captivating finale

Nov 04, 2022

Golf Featured on Tourism Month 2022 Calendar

Golf Featured on Tourism Month 2022 Calendar

Nov 04, 2022

Torginol Paints Inc. backing Kristian Jeffrey to excel at November race meet

Torginol Paints Inc. backing Kristian Jeffrey to...

Nov 03, 2022

Albion defeat Port Mourant to lift Kevin Sinclair /BCB Under17 tournament

Albion defeat Port Mourant to lift Kevin Sinclair...

Nov 03, 2022

Shepherd’s blitz gives Guy 13-run over T&T

Shepherd’s blitz gives Guy 13-run over T&T

Nov 03, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]