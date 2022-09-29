Latest update September 29th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Softball cricket meeting set for Sunday on the East Coast

Sep 29, 2022 Sports

Kaieteur News – Softball teams on the East Coast are asked to attend a meeting on Sunday at Lusignan.

According to the coordinator, Seeraj Bhimsain, two members from each team are invited to attend the meeting which will be used to from a softball organisation.

The motive is to form the body to enhance the development of softball cricket in the area and to aid in the development of sports.

Team members are asked to contact Bhimsain on 647-2840 for more information.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Blunt of the Day

Sports

Hero CPL T20 cricket Two times winners Tallawahs to play Royals in final after Brooks’s fireworks   

Hero CPL T20 cricket Two times winners Tallawahs to play Royals in...

Sep 29, 2022

By Sean Devers Kaieteur News  – Last night, an almost capacity crowd left the venue as if they were going to a funeral as Jamaica Tallawahs, who defeated the Warriors in two of their five...
Read More
Hudson takes aim at GOA Vice President – AAG president ‘upset’ with Munroe’s comments on S/A Games team

Hudson takes aim at GOA Vice President –...

Sep 29, 2022

Da Silva set to defend WBL title on December 16 – Gary St Clair bringing Fight Night Card to Guyana

Da Silva set to defend WBL title on December 16...

Sep 29, 2022

DeNobrega, Arjune undefeated in Round Robin

DeNobrega, Arjune undefeated in Round Robin

Sep 29, 2022

I always back myself to come good – Cornwall

I always back myself to come good –

Sep 29, 2022

Namilco renews cricket sponsorship of RHTYSC Under21 and First Division teams

Namilco renews cricket sponsorship of RHTYSC...

Sep 29, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]