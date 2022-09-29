Softball cricket meeting set for Sunday on the East Coast

Kaieteur News – Softball teams on the East Coast are asked to attend a meeting on Sunday at Lusignan.

According to the coordinator, Seeraj Bhimsain, two members from each team are invited to attend the meeting which will be used to from a softball organisation.

The motive is to form the body to enhance the development of softball cricket in the area and to aid in the development of sports.

Team members are asked to contact Bhimsain on 647-2840 for more information.