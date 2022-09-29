Latest update September 29th, 2022 12:59 AM

I always back myself to come good – Cornwall

Sep 29, 2022

Kaieteur News – Barbados Royals opener Rahkeem Cornwall struck an entertaining 91 to lead Barbados Royals to a comfortable 87-run win over Guyana Amazon Warriors in Qualifier 1 of the HERO CPL on Tuesday night at Providence.

Rahkeem Cornwall (Zaheer Mohamed photo)

Speaking with the media following the game, right-handed Cornwall said he played according to his plan.

“The pitch was slow but I backed myself, once the ball in the right area I just put it away,” Cornwall related.

He stated that the team is gelling well and that it is important because it boosted their confidence tremendously.

Barbados Royals have played ten games and chalked up eight victories; they lost two- one against Guyana Amazon Warriors last Sunday night by five wickets.

On this occasion they surged to a respectable 195-5 from the 20-overs while Warriors folded  for 108 off 17.4 overs.

Cornwall noted that he will continue to play positive cricket and work to improve his game. (Zaheer Mohamed)

