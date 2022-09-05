Man killed in hit-and-run accident

Latest update September 5th, 2022 12:59 AM
Sep 05, 2022 News
– captured driver tells cops he “panicked”
Kaieteur News – A 42-year-old man was killed on Saturday in a horrific hit-and-run accident along Blankenburg Public Road on the West Coast of Demerara (WCD).
Dead is Azaad Khan a resident of Lot ‘S’ Blankenburg and according to police, he was killed around 19:25hrs by a black speeding Toyota Allion motorcar. Region Three police have since managed to track down the car and also captured the driver, Vickey Balgobin of De Willem Village, WCD. Investigators reported that man they have in custody has admitted to being the one who had struck down Khan and then drove away. Balgobin reportedly told police that he had fled the scene because he had “panicked”.
Police reported that the car was driving at a fast rate of speed west along the southern side of the road when he struck Khan while he was crossing over the public road in the vicinity of the Blankenburg Nursery School. The aftermath of the crash was described as horrific. The impact of the crash flung Khan up into the air and he landed a short distance away on the paved road while part of his leg was found in a nearby yard. A motionless Khan was reportedly picked up my members of the Community Policing Group (CPG) and rushed to the West Demerara Regional Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.
Investigations are ongoing.
