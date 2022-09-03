Fisherman feared dead after being struck by lightning

Kaieteur News

By Malisa Playter-Harry

A fishing trip out at sea turned into a bizarre mishap on Thursday night after a fisherman got struck by lightning, resulting in him falling overboard and disappearing.

Feared dead is 28-year-old Hemnarine Chandradeo, also known as Ravin. The man, who is married to Jameela Cyril, 25, with whom he shares two daughters – ages 6 and 2, was reportedly out fishing with his brother Navindra Chandradeo and another fisherman known as Romel when tragedy struck.

His mother, Kamla Chandradeo, told reporters that her two sons and the other fisherman had left to go fishing on Thursday morning and were expected back Friday morning.

However, the woman said that her daughter-in-law, Cyril, received a call Friday around 07:00hrs that has since left them in a state of shock and worry. She said that they were informed that Hemnarine fell overboard after lightning struck the water in the vicinity of Rose Hall.

She said she got a chance to speak with her other son, Navindra, who was on the boat when the incident took place. He revealed that Hemnarine was pulling up the fishing net at the front of the boat while he and Romel, the other fisherman, were at the back of the boat doing the same when a lightning bolt struck Hemnarine.

As a result, Hemnarine fell overboard. The woman said that, according to other son, attempts were made to find Hemnarine but this was futile thus they returned to shore.

“He said dem bin deh pick up the sein and the two ah dem was at de back and he was pulling up de sein at de front and de lightning come and flash he and he fall overboard and he binna guh jump in behind am but de other wukman hold he back,” the woman narrated.

The woman said that she was informed too that the hat her missing son was wearing was damaged by the lightning bolt.

The missing man’s wife said that he was always good to them; always willing to do whatever he could. The woman said that she is still hopeful that he will somehow turn up alive.

Meanwhile, his brother and Romel, the other fisherman, are said to be in police custody assisting with an investigation.