Latest update September 3rd, 2022 12:58 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Fisherman feared dead after being struck by lightning

Sep 03, 2022 News

Kaieteur News
By Malisa Playter-Harry

The fishermen headed out to sea from the Albion Fishing Wharf

A fishing trip out at sea turned into a bizarre mishap on Thursday night after a fisherman got struck by lightning, resulting in him falling overboard and disappearing.

Feared dead: Hemnarine Chandradeo

Feared dead is 28-year-old Hemnarine Chandradeo, also known as Ravin. The man, who is married to Jameela Cyril, 25, with whom he shares two daughters – ages 6 and 2, was reportedly out fishing with his brother Navindra Chandradeo and another fisherman known as Romel when tragedy struck.

His mother, Kamla Chandradeo, told reporters that her two sons and the other fisherman had left to go fishing on Thursday morning and were expected back Friday morning.
However, the woman said that her daughter-in-law, Cyril, received a call Friday around 07:00hrs that has since left them in a state of shock and worry. She said that they were informed that Hemnarine fell overboard after lightning struck the water in the vicinity of Rose Hall.

She said she got a chance to speak with her other son, Navindra, who was on the boat when the incident took place. He revealed that Hemnarine was pulling up the fishing net at the front of the boat while he and Romel, the other fisherman, were at the back of the boat doing the same when a lightning bolt struck Hemnarine.

The missing man’s wife, Jameela Cyril

The missing man’s mother, Kamla Chandradeo

As a result, Hemnarine fell overboard. The woman said that, according to other son, attempts were made to find Hemnarine but this was futile thus they returned to shore.

“He said dem bin deh pick up the sein and the two ah dem was at de back and he was pulling up de sein at de front and de lightning come and flash he and he fall overboard and he binna guh jump in behind am but de other wukman hold he back,” the woman narrated.

The woman said that she was informed too that the hat her missing son was wearing was damaged by the lightning bolt.

The missing man’s wife said that he was always good to them; always willing to do whatever he could. The woman said that she is still hopeful that he will somehow turn up alive.

Meanwhile, his brother and Romel, the other fisherman, are said to be in police custody assisting with an investigation.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Blunt of the Day



Sports

Resuscitation of Friday Night Fights in the pipeline

Resuscitation of Friday Night Fights in the pipeline

Sep 03, 2022

– GBA President  By Zaheer Mohamed President of the Guyana Boxing Assocaition (GBA), Steve Ninvalle, said the resuscitation of Friday Night Fights is high on the agenda of the Association as...
Read More
Pegasus Storm claim consolation trophy

Pegasus Storm claim consolation trophy

Sep 03, 2022

Survival Supermarket tees off Nexgen Golf’s Beginners Only Tournament

Survival Supermarket tees off Nexgen Golf’s...

Sep 03, 2022

Amazon Warriors open campaign against Tallawahs today

Amazon Warriors open campaign against Tallawahs...

Sep 03, 2022

Warriors and Royals clash for spot in finale today

Warriors and Royals clash for spot in finale

Sep 03, 2022

Semifinal stage unfolds in both divisions today

Semifinal stage unfolds in both divisions today

Sep 03, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]