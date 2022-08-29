Briton John cops senior title, Spencer wins female crown

By Zaheer Mohamed

Briton John of United We Stand Cycle Club showed grit and determination to win the senior category of the second annual Endurance Circuit championship organised by Linden Bauxite Flyers Cycling Club yesterday.

Urged on by the passionate fans, John and Romello Crawford dominated proceedings which lasted for 15 laps on the outer circuit of the National Park. The duo went head to head as they provided much entertainment on the circuit; the top podium spot was decided at the finish line with just a fraction of a second separating them.

John won the event in a time of 1 hour 30 minutes 57 seconds; Curtis Dey was third.

Clavecia Spencer captured the female event which lasted for six laps ahead of Marica Dick and Savannah Hyles in that order. Robin Persaud clocked 1:00.09 to take the veteran’s under 50 title which went for 10 laps, while Marlon Williams placed second and Kwame Ridley was third.

The veteran’s over 50 race which lasted for six laps was won by Tallim Shaw in 42:23, while Kennard Lovell took the runner up spot and Garfield (only name provided) occupied third position.

Aaron Newton won the junior race in 38:25 which went for 10 laps; Mario Washington placed second and Alexander Leung third.

The juvenile event which went for six laps was taken by Ajani Cutting ahead of Akon Europe and Christian Ridley respectively.