27 new COVID-19 cases recorded

Latest update August 2nd, 2022 12:59 AM
Aug 02, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – With one patient still admitted at the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, the Ministry of Health on Monday reported that within the last 24 hours, they have recorded 27 new cases across the country.
The ministry via its latest dashboard reveals that 22 persons are in institutional isolation, 580 in home isolation and two are in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 67,960 persons have recovered from the virus.
