Prison Service ramps up training for staff

Jul 11, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – Aimed at promoting greater efficiency within the Guyana Prison Service (GPF), an additional 114 Prison Officers graduated in various courses over the past three days.

Officials and the graduates and the recent ceremony.

The ranks were trained by internal and external facilitators, and among the completed courses were: Prison Management, Human Rights and Supervisory Management. Additionally, 45 officers attained ABE-endorsed certificates.

At the graduation ceremony held at the National Racquet Centre, Director of Prisons, Nicklon Elliot disclosed that: “based on the current budgetary allocations for training, same has been utilised to ensure that staff are exposed to not only institutional training but at the technical level so that they can offer more support and guidance to prisoners.”

The Prison Director also mentioned that training is important, so that prison staff can be equipped with the knowledge, skills and attitude to perform their duties well, and with respect for the rights and dignity of the inmates. “Prison work is complex and required a variety of skills, hence training is therefore part of developing and maintaining a skilled, motivated and committed prison staff workforce”, Elliot added.

In closing, he encouraged the officers to share their knowledge and insight gained with their colleagues in order to enhance prison management and the internationally accepted norms for managing inmates in a correctional facility.

Head of the Prison Service Training Board, Tracy Shamshudeen said the board is working simultaneously with the Prison Directorate where management structures are devised to continuously encourage officers to capitalise on training opportunities available locally, regionally or internationally, in order to enhance officers’ personal competencies. Notably, some 250 ranks have been trained for the year from 19 completed courses, both external and internal – and 275 ranks have been identified for further training for the second half of the year.

 

 

